Iowa pitcher Mazur handcuffs Husker baseball offense in complete-game shutout

Iowa vs. Nebraska, 4.29

Nebraska’s Efry Cervantes throws the ball to first base against Iowa Friday at Haymarket Park.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star

Shay Schanaman was good. Adam Mazur was better.

Iowa's flame-throwing right-hander held Nebraska hitless through four innings and allowed just a pair of singles in a complete-game effort as the Hawkeyes grabbed a 1-0 win to open the series between the teams at Haymarket Park.

It was the first time Nebraska has been shut out at home since April of 2019.

The game's only run came in the fourth inning, when Iowa's Izaya Fullard held off on a pair of close pitches that could have sent him back to the dugout on strike three before taking a 3-2 offering from Schanaman over the wall in right field for a solo homer.

Mazur made it stand up, pitching into the eighth inning for the third consecutive start and eventually finishing off the first complete game of the season for an Iowa pitcher while lowering his ERA to 2.44.

Mazur touched 97 miles per hour on his fastball into the eighth inning, and was rarely stressed.

Nebraska loaded the bases with two outs on a pair of walks and a hit batter in the third inning, but didn't threaten after that, failing to get a runner into scoring position the rest of the way.

A pair of fly balls to the warning track and another run down in the gap represented the hardest hit balls of the day for NU, which came in to Friday's game having scored 41 runs over its last three contests.

Core Jackson had Nebraska's first hit, in the top of the fifth, and Brice Matthews added a single in the seventh.

Iowa (25-13, 9-4) managed just seven hits. Schanaman went seven innings, allowing six hits while striking out eight and walking two.

The teams are scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Saturday.

