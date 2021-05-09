 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana uses big first inning, dominant pitching performance to down Husker baseball in first game of doubleheader
0 comments
topical

Indiana uses big first inning, dominant pitching performance to down Husker baseball in first game of doubleheader

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Husker Extra Podcast: Wrapping up spring ball and looking ahead to the Huskers' summer

Indiana scored four runs on six hits in the first inning, and made it stand up in a 4-2 win over the Nebraska baseball team Sunday at Rutgers.

The Hoosiers greeted Nebraska starter Shay Schanaman with four straight singles in the top of the first inning as six of the first seven Indiana batters recorded hits.

Indiana managed just one hit the rest of the game, but the first inning was more than enough for Hoosiers starter Gabe Bierman, who held Nebraska to four hits while striking out 11 in a complete game effort.

The Huskers (21-11) scored once in the seventh thanks to a pair of infield hits, and Jaxon Hallmark added a solo home run in the ninth before Bierman slammed the door. Hallmark finished with two of Nebraska's four hits.

The teams combined for just five hits after the first inning in a game that took a little more than two hours to complete.

Nebraska will take on Rutgers at 1 p.m.

Check back for updates to this story.

'That's the team that we've been': Hellstrom's walk-off lifts Husker baseball team over Indiana
Husker baseball must navigate finals week while trying to rediscover mojo on the diamond
Nebraska baseball logo 2014

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News