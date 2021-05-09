Indiana uses big first inning, dominant pitching performance to down Husker baseball in first game of doubleheader

Indiana scored four runs on six hits in the first inning, and made it stand up in a 4-2 win over the Nebraska baseball team Sunday at Rutgers.

The Hoosiers greeted Nebraska starter Shay Schanaman with four straight singles in the top of the first inning as six of the first seven Indiana batters recorded hits.

Indiana managed just one hit the rest of the game, but the first inning was more than enough for Hoosiers starter Gabe Bierman, who held Nebraska to four hits while striking out 11 in a complete game effort.

The Huskers (21-11) scored once in the seventh thanks to a pair of infield hits, and Jaxon Hallmark added a solo home run in the ninth before Bierman slammed the door. Hallmark finished with two of Nebraska's four hits.

The teams combined for just five hits after the first inning in a game that took a little more than two hours to complete.

Nebraska will take on Rutgers at 1 p.m.

