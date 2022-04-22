Indiana builds big early lead before hanging on against Husker baseball

Indiana jumped out to a 7-0 lead after four innings and held on for an 8-7 win over the Nebraska baseball team Friday night in Bloomington, Indiana.

The Hoosiers scored three runs in both the third and fourth innings off NU starter Shay Schanaman to build their lead, taking advantage of a Nebraska error and a hit batter in the third inning, and getting a titanic three-run home run from Josh Pyne in the fourth to put the Huskers in an early hole.

"Not the first time we've seen it just in terms of compounding an inning, where we make a mistake, then compound it the very next play with a chance to pick each other up, and it turns into a crooked number," NU coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio show. "That's just not winning baseball."

Nebraska (14-22, 4-6 Big Ten) scuffled on offense through six innings, not getting its first hit to the outfield until a two-out bloop single from Leighton Banjoff in the sixth. Prior to that, NU managed just a pair of infield singles of Indiana starter Jack Perkins.

It looked like Perkins might cruise into the late innings, getting a strikeout to start the seventh inning.

But Cam Chick followed by getting hit by a pitch, Garrett Anglim singled, and Griffin Everitt drove Chick home with another single.

Max Anderson then followed with a massive three-run homer of his own to get NU back within 7-4.

Indiana (15-22, 3-7) got a run back in the bottom of the frame thanks to a bunt single and a triple that both came with two outs.

But the Hoosiers' shaky bullpen allowed Nebraska to have a chance in the ninth.

The Huskers got a pair of singles from Anglim and Anderson before Brice Matthews blasted a two-out, three-run home run to get NU within one run. The shot broke an 0-for-22 stretch for Matthews that dated back to April 9.

"It's big," Bolt said of the rally. "That's how you set yourself up to win series. Even when you don't win a game, you don't go away."

Indiana, with a staff ERA of 7.13 that ranks last in the Big Ten and 251st nationally, was forced to use two of its best bullpen arms late in the game after NU knocked Perkins out.

"We had a couple big swings there late with Max and Brice, and we saw two of their better bullpen arms, and saw them well and put some good swings on both those guys," Bolt said. "I'd like to see us at the front of the game, if we play better, we were going to give ourselves a better chance."

Anglim and Anderson both finished 3-for-5 at the plate, the only Huskers with more than one hit. Schanaman took the loss, allowing seven runs on eight hits in four innings.

Mason Ornelas came out of the bullpen to allow one run in 3 2/3 innings, his longest outing as a Husker.

The teams will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday. Nebraska will start sophomore left-hander Emmett Olson on the mound.

