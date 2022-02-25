In 'typical Friday game,' Bolt likes Huskers' mindset but key hit proves elusive in loss to No. 17 TCU

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — The opportunities were there Friday for Nebraska’s baseball team, but the Huskers couldn’t get the key hit to get them back in the game against No. 13 TCU.

The Huskers left 10 men on base and squandered fine pitching performances by starter Kyle Perry and reliever Koty Frank in a 4-1 loss to the Horned Frogs at Globe Life Field.

“I told the team that’s your typical Friday game with two good pitchers on the mound,” said Nebraska coach Will Bolt, who saw his team fall to 1-4 this season. “We saw all their best guys tonight. The difference was the three-run double, they got the big hit while we loaded the bases and didn’t move the ball.”

Trailing 4-0, Nebraska jumped on reliever Luke Savage for a run in the seventh. Colby Gomes, who finished with two hits, singled to open the inning and Griffin Everitt was hit by a pitch before Cam Chick ripped an RBI-single to right that cut the lead to 4-1. But with runners on first and second, the rally was squashed by three consecutive strikeouts.

The Huskers loaded the bases with two out in the eighth but couldn’t score.

“It often comes down to one or two plays, and that’s the way this one played out,” Bolt said. “I thought the mindset and focus was better tonight. I felt the compete was there at the plate, but it was just the finishing off of the at-bats.”

Nebraska finished with six hits but struck out 13 times including seven of the last nine outs. The Huskers left 10 runners on base in the loss.

“We have got to be much better offensively top to bottom, having a great approach,” Bolt said. “We are getting some good pitches with these counts, but we just aren’t putting them in play. They can make their pitch, and if you are not on your approach, you get put away.”

Perry, who entered the game with a 33.75 ERA, pitched well, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out eight in 4.1 innings of work. Frank was just as good. In 3.2 innings, Frank gave up one run on two hits.

Leading 1-0 thanks to a Tommy Sacco home run in the third, TCU (4-1) broke the game open in the fifth inning. David Bishop’s one-out bases-loaded double cleared the bases and gave the Horned Frogs a 4-0 lead.

TCU starter Austin Krob tossed six innings of shutout ball to collect the win. The lefthander allowed two hits while striking out six. The Frogs used four relievers to close out the game, with River Ridings getting his second save.

The Huskers face TCU again at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0