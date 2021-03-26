In front of first home crowd in more than a year, Husker baseball team knocks off Minnesota

The fans returned to Haymarket Park, and the Nebraska baseball team made sure they had plenty to get loud about.
Jaxon Hallmark blasted a first-inning home run, Cade Povich struck out 10 in seven innings, and the Huskers went on to beat Minnesota 6-1 Friday in the first Nebraska sporting event played in front of fans in more than a year.
NU allowed 2,700 into Haymarket Park, and it's a good bet there were that many on hand as the Huskers improved to 8-4 and won their home opener.
The fans were lined up several hundred feet deep outside the park's gates before the game, and spread throughout the grandstand and berms by the time Povich delivered the game's first pitch.
Those in attendance had to sit through a brief, light rain shower just prior to the game starting. Why not?
But by the seventh inning, the sun was out, and the Huskers were rolling.
It was the first crowd at a Nebraska athletic event since March 11 of last year, when about 4,000 watched the Husker baseball team beat Northern Colorado.
And just like that crowd, Friday's attendees saw a victory.
Hallmark, Nebraska's second hitter of the game, blasted an offering from Minnesota starter Sam Ireland well over the left-field berm to open the scoring.
Spencer Schwellenbach delivered an RBI single in the third, and the Huskers scored three runs in the sixth on three hits and a Minnesota error to break things open.
That was plenty for Povich as the left-hander delivered one of his best performances of the season.
The Bellevue West product threw 70 of his 102 pitches for strikes, and allowed one runner past first base while improving to 2-1. He didn't walk a batter and scattered four hits, three of which were singles.
