In front of first home crowd in more than a year, Husker baseball team knocks off Minnesota

The fans returned to Haymarket Park, and the Nebraska baseball team made sure they had plenty to get loud about.

Jaxon Hallmark blasted a first-inning home run, Cade Povich struck out 10 in seven innings, and the Huskers went on to beat Minnesota 6-1 Friday in the first Nebraska sporting event played in front of fans in more than a year.

NU allowed 2,700 into Haymarket Park, and it's a good bet there were that many on hand as the Huskers improved to 8-4 and won their home opener.

The fans were lined up several hundred feet deep outside the park's gates before the game, and spread throughout the grandstand and berms by the time Povich delivered the game's first pitch.

Those in attendance had to sit through a brief, light rain shower just prior to the game starting. Why not?

But by the seventh inning, the sun was out, and the Huskers were rolling.

It was the first crowd at a Nebraska athletic event since March 11 of last year, when about 4,000 watched the Husker baseball team beat Northern Colorado.

And just like that crowd, Friday's attendees saw a victory.