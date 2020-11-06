In final MLB season, Gordon wins second Platinum Glove

Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon will walk away from the game with a Platinum Glove.

The former Husker and Lincoln Southeast graduate received the honor recognizing the best defensive player in each league Friday. Fans were allowed to vote for the winner.

Gordon, who is retiring after a 13-year career, earned his eighth Gold Glove on Tuesday.

The Lincoln native joins Adrian Beltre and Matt Chapman as one of three players in the American League to win multiple Platinum Gloves since its inception in 2011. Gordon won his other American League Platinum Glove in 2014.

The Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado took home the honor in the National League.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0