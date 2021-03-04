In a season of unknowns, NU's ability to push the right buttons could be the key to success

But the Huskers, at least internally, believe the opportunity is there to take a step forward.

"I think there’s a quiet confidence with this group. I think they can look around and see that we’re better," Bolt said when NU started preseason workouts in January. "So from that standpoint I think we have that kind of quiet confidence in this group, that they like being around each other, they’re believing in what’s going on in the program, and I like the attitude that we have. Basically, whatever comes our way, we’re ready to go."

NU has proven that already, practicing a handful of times inside Memorial Stadium by setting up a makeshift baseball diamond on Tom Osborne Field. The Huskers also got some work in at Lincoln's Den Hartog Field, which has a new turf surface.

NU will also get two practices in Texas before it takes on Purdue on Friday.

"I think it has boosted the morale just as far as getting some fresh air," Bolt said. "You get a little bit cooped up indoors, and I know the guys have been excited to get outside."

The Huskers are excited to play, period.