In a season of unknowns, NU's ability to push the right buttons could be the key to success

There will be more than enough that is out of the Nebraska baseball team's control this season.
The Big Ten weather, for one. The Huskers won't even play a home game until March 26 after opening the season in Texas, and then indoors in Minneapolis.
There's the ever-present pandemic, too. The same one that cut last season short, and the same one that could short-circuit a season this year if things go sideways.
But the one thing NU coach Will Bolt can control is his lineup. And this season, one unlike the Huskers have ever seen, the ability of Nebraska's coaching staff to manage that lineup well enough to find the right combination and build momentum will be as important as ever.
"We’ve made it pretty clear with our team, that if there’s ever been a year where one through 38 on the roster need to be ready to play and ready to contribute and ready to help win, that this is the year," Bolt said a couple of days before Nebraska left for Texas to take on Purdue on Friday. "There’s so much uncertainty, so many things that could pop up that are really out of our control in a lot of ways."
Nebraska spent its extended offseason trying to upgrade talent across the board. There will be new starters all over the field. The starting rotation will feature three arms who have yet to throw one pitch as a starter for NU.
That's in addition to what the Huskers bring back: an All-American candidate in shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach. A trio of experienced veterans in Luke Roskam, Mojo Hagge, and Joe Acker. A gritty, do-it-all spark plug in Jaxon Hallmark.
There are myriad options for nearly every spot in the lineup. And the challenge, as much as staying healthy, will be successfully balancing the process of getting the right players on the field with making sure the right players are building momentum.
Momentum in 2021 will be as important as ever, too, with just a 44-game, conference-only schedule for Nebraska to navigate.
"We’re going to have to play, right away, the guys that we feel are going to give us the best chance to win," Bolt said. "And not really have a chance to ease some guys in there that might be a little iffy on defense, or baserunning or signs or the strike zone, those kinds of things."
The best ability is availability, as the saying goes. And Nebraska's coaching staff has felt since workouts got underway in the fall that NU has improved its depth across the board enough to have options if there is a slow start here or there.
"We’re going to play the best guys that we think ultimately give us the best chance to win, but ultimately we could be thrown a curveball at any point in time, and all those guys have got to be ready," Bolt said.
Still, being ready might not be enough. The same Big Ten protocols that sidelined the NU men's basketball team for a month and that have already wreaked havoc on the Husker volleyball team's schedule will be in place for baseball. If a player tests positive for COVID-19, he must sit out for 17 days. Enough of those positive tests, and suddenly a two-week, team-wide shutdown becomes a reality.
And in a shortened season, two weeks will be an eternity.
Nebraska has worked to keep its bubble tight in hopes of avoiding the worst. The term "business trip" will take on a whole new meaning as Nebraska will go from campus to a bus or an airplane, to a hotel, to the field, and then back again. But the basketball team tried to do the same thing.
"It’s been different, for sure. We just have to do everything we can, and even then it doesn’t really guarantee us anything. You can wear your mask and do everything right, and then you go to the grocery store and touch something, and you get it there," NU pitcher Chance Hroch said. "We’ve been cautious. We’ve been trying to do our best. Our social interaction is limited to amongst ourselves. It’s limited to board game nights or just hanging out."
It's easier to keep that circle tight when there's belief in what is happening behind the scenes.
Nebraska is a bit of an unknown to the rest of the Big Ten, as the Huskers weren't among the top six teams in the league's preseason coaches' poll.
But the Huskers, at least internally, believe the opportunity is there to take a step forward.
"I think there’s a quiet confidence with this group. I think they can look around and see that we’re better," Bolt said when NU started preseason workouts in January. "So from that standpoint I think we have that kind of quiet confidence in this group, that they like being around each other, they’re believing in what’s going on in the program, and I like the attitude that we have. Basically, whatever comes our way, we’re ready to go."
NU has proven that already, practicing a handful of times inside Memorial Stadium by setting up a makeshift baseball diamond on Tom Osborne Field. The Huskers also got some work in at Lincoln's Den Hartog Field, which has a new turf surface.
NU will also get two practices in Texas before it takes on Purdue on Friday.
"I think it has boosted the morale just as far as getting some fresh air," Bolt said. "You get a little bit cooped up indoors, and I know the guys have been excited to get outside."
The Huskers are excited to play, period.
"Our guys have been as motivated, and as enthusiastic and energetic as any team I’ve ever been around in terms of preparation for a season," Bolt said. "And that’s with all the unknowns and uncertainties, and maybe some of the frustration with not having a schedule, not knowing what it’s going to look like, and then finding out it’s going to be less than everybody else and it’s going to be conference-only.
"They haven’t really asked for much except an opportunity to get out and get after it. I know they’re ready to go."
Briefly
Nebraska was not among the top-six teams listed in the Big Ten's preseason coaches' poll released Thursday morning, but three Huskers were on the league's "players to watch" list.
Spencer Schwellenbach, Cade Povich and transfer Chance Hroch were the three Huskers named to the preseason watch list.
Michigan was picked to win the Big Ten.
