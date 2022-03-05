In a 'potential turning point' for the season, Huskers go 3-1 over two days in Texas

Nebraska's pitching staff rediscovered its mojo, the Huskers' bats came alive late, and NU got out of Texas with three wins in two days after sweeping a doubleheader against Northwestern State and UT Arlington on Saturday.

The Huskers' two wins Saturday represented a quick recovery after NU blew a ninth-inning lead against UTA on Friday night.

"Talk about a potential turning point for a group who is still learning to play together; a bunch of new guys, new faces. A lot of contributors today — guys coming off the bench that didn’t play the day before maybe hadn’t gotten a lot of at-bats, a lot of innings, I could go on and on," NU coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio show.

"I’m awfully proud of the way we responded. We were up eating breakfast before 7 o’clock this morning, on the bus at eight, knowing we had a doubleheader ahead of us today. Lot of big performances, lot of toughness, awfully proud."

Dawson McCarville and Braxton Bragg were the latest Nebraska pitchers to produce bounce-back outings in Saturday afternoon's 8-2 win over UT Arlington.

McCarville allowed two runs on five hits over 5 2/3 innings as NU's starter. Together with Koty Frank, Kyle Perry, and Shay Schanaman, McCarville's performance pushed NU's starters to 26 consecutive scoreless innings on the weekend before the Grand Canyon transfer gave up two runs in the sixth inning.

In 36 total innings over two days, Nebraska's pitching staff allowed runs in just two frames — the ninth inning of Friday night's loss to UTA, and Saturday's sixth inning against the Mavericks.

"That’s what, coming into the season, we kind of expected," Bolt said. "Not (34 scoreless innings out of 36), but just in terms of attacking the strike zone, pitching with great tempo, and just being on attack."

The Huskers (4-7) got a four-hit game from Max Anderson, who tripled, drove in two runs, and scored twice. Garrett Anglim was 3-for-5 with two triples, and Griffin Everitt finishes 2-for-5 with two RBIs.

And after a largely quiet weekend offensively, Nebraska finally got going in the ninth inning of Saturday's second game.

Leading 4-2, NU pulled off a double steal followed by a squeeze bunt to tack on three runs before Jack Steil's sacrifice fly accounted for the final run.

"We proved that our toughness is in the right spot," Bolt said. "Confidence is a pretty fragile thing, and I think we showed a lot of that today, a lot of heart."

Nebraska 6, Northwestern State 0: Shay Schanaman pitched the first complete-game shutout by a Husker since Jake Meyers in March 2017, and the Nebraska baseball team picked up a 6-0 win over Northwestern State in Saturday's first game.

Schanaman allowed three hits while striking out eight and walking one as the Huskers got a third consecutive strong outing from their starting pitcher.

The Grand Island native had pitched a total of 5 1/3 innings in his previous two starts, and didn't make it out of the second inning last weekend against TCU.

But Schanaman was in control from the start Saturday. He allowed just three singles, including one in the ninth that was quickly erased by a double play.

Luke Jessen, Jack Steil, Core Jackson and Garrett Anglim each had RBIs for NU, which scored single runs in the second, sixth and eighth innings to go with a three-spot in the sixth. That sixth inning included a pair of errors and a wild pitch by Northwestern State.

Leighton Banjoff had two hits for Nebraska, which finished with eight total hits, all singles.

