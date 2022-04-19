In a frustrating year, close-game struggles bogging down Huskers ahead of midweek clash

Close has become the worst five-letter word in the Nebraska Athletic Department's language.

And that word has now found its way into the baseball team's lexicon.

The Huskers have lost seven of their last eight games. Six of those have been decided by one run; another was decided by two. The only win was a 1-0 victory in which NU threw a one-hitter.

Of Nebraska's 21 losses this season, 12 have been by two runs or less.

In a frustrating year, the Huskers have been frustratingly close over and over again.

NU gets another chance Wednesday. The Huskers will host North Dakota State at Haymarket Park in a game scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. start.

As Will Bolt said over a weekend during which the Huskers (13-21) played four one-run games against BYU and lost three of them, you are what your record says you are. NU has been good enough to keep giving itself chances. But repeated mistakes, whether in the field, on the mound or at the plate, have held Nebraska back.

Now, at the end of a nine-game homestand and 10 straight games in the state of Nebraska, the Huskers get a North Dakota State team that leads the Summit League by half a game over Oral Roberts and two games over an Omaha team that has beaten Nebraska twice this season — both times by one run.

The Huskers travel to Indiana this weekend.

NDSU (21-11) leads the Summit League in home runs and slugging percentage. Catcher Logan Williams leads the conference with 10 homers.

Frank named pitcher of the week: Nebraska right-hander Koty Frank was named the Big Ten pitcher of the week Tuesday.

Frank was nearly flawless Thursday against BYU, throwing 6 2/3 innings of one-hit baseball with seven strikeouts and no walks as NU beat the Cougars 1-0.

Frank, Tyler Martin and Braxton Bragg combined to throw Nebraska's first one-hitter since 2019.

The senior from Tushka, Oklahoma, is 2-0, and his 38 innings pitched are second on the team behind Shay Schanaman, who was the Big Ten's pitcher of the week in early March.

