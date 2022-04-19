 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

In a frustrating year, close-game struggles bogging down Huskers ahead of midweek clash

  • 0
BYU vs. Nebraska, 4.16

Nebraska's Cam Chick is tagged out by BYU second baseman Ozzie Pratt on a stolen base attempt Saturday at Haymarket Park.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Close has become the worst five-letter word in the Nebraska Athletic Department's language.

And that word has now found its way into the baseball team's lexicon.

The Huskers have lost seven of their last eight games. Six of those have been decided by one run; another was decided by two. The only win was a 1-0 victory in which NU threw a one-hitter.

Of Nebraska's 21 losses this season, 12 have been by two runs or less.

In a frustrating year, the Huskers have been frustratingly close over and over again.

NU gets another chance Wednesday. The Huskers will host North Dakota State at Haymarket Park in a game scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. start.

As Will Bolt said over a weekend during which the Huskers (13-21) played four one-run games against BYU and lost three of them, you are what your record says you are. NU has been good enough to keep giving itself chances. But repeated mistakes, whether in the field, on the mound or at the plate, have held Nebraska back.

People are also reading…

Now, at the end of a nine-game homestand and 10 straight games in the state of Nebraska, the Huskers get a North Dakota State team that leads the Summit League by half a game over Oral Roberts and two games over an Omaha team that has beaten Nebraska twice this season — both times by one run.

The Huskers travel to Indiana this weekend.

NDSU (21-11) leads the Summit League in home runs and slugging percentage. Catcher Logan Williams leads the conference with 10 homers.

Frank named pitcher of the week: Nebraska right-hander Koty Frank was named the Big Ten pitcher of the week Tuesday.

Frank was nearly flawless Thursday against BYU, throwing 6 2/3 innings of one-hit baseball with seven strikeouts and no walks as NU beat the Cougars 1-0.

Frank, Tyler Martin and Braxton Bragg combined to throw Nebraska's first one-hitter since 2019.

The senior from Tushka, Oklahoma, is 2-0, and his 38 innings pitched are second on the team behind Shay Schanaman, who was the Big Ten's pitcher of the week in early March.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Former world tennis player Ashleigh Barty to play in gold exhibition series

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News