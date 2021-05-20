If perception is reality, Husker baseball hopes to make good impression with national TV appearances

In a season during which the baseball teams in the Big Ten have nothing to be compared to but each other, opportunities to play on national television — and the exposure that comes with them — are perhaps more important than they've ever been.

The conference's top teams, whether that's Nebraska, Indiana, Michigan or Maryland, need to pass the eye test of those who decide who will play in next month's NCAA Tournament. Getting a national television game, and performing well in that window, takes on more meaning than perhaps it would in a normal year.

This weekend, it's Nebraska that will get the eyeballs of the college baseball world. Of the Cornhuskers' four games at the Indiana pod, three will be on national television: two games on BTN and another on ESPNU.

The first of those comes Friday night against Indiana on BTN, with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.

But while the opinion of others may matter when it comes time to decide who does and doesn't play postseason baseball, any frustration in Nebraska's clubhouse with the national perception of its team or the Big Ten as a whole is long since gone.