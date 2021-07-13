Anxious 48 hours results in Phillies drafting Lincoln High grad and NU pitcher Cam Wynne: 'I was twiddling my thumbs'

Cam Wynne knew it was coming.
But as the final day of the Major League Baseball Draft went on Tuesday, there were a few anxious moments as the minutes and hours ticked by in the 20-round event.
Finally, with the 595th of 612 total picks, the Philadelphia Phillies selected the Lincoln High graduate and Nebraska reliever to give the Huskers three players taken over the three-day event.
"It kind of came down to the wire for me. I was watching each pick, and I got the news about three seconds before I saw my name pop up," Wynne said. "So I didn’t have much time to react, but I was nothing but happy just to have the opportunity."
The 22-year-old Wynne told the Journal Star shortly after being picked that he will sign with the Phillies and begin his professional career.
"It's a dream come true," Wynne said. "It's something I've worked my whole life for, so it's pretty surreal."
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Wynne was a key piece of NU's bullpen with his mid-90s fastball, striking out 19 in 17⅓ innings over 17 appearances. He gave up more than one run in an appearance just once — of the six runs he allowed all season, three came April 30 against Rutgers.
After graduating from Lincoln High in 2017, Wynne started his career at Johnson County (Kansas) Community College, striking out 38 batters in 29 appearances over two seasons. He transferred to Texas A&M, where he made two relief appearances during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, before coming to Lincoln.
He teamed with fellow draft picks Spencer Schwellenbach and Cade Povich to help lead the Huskers to a Big Ten title and a spot in the Fayetteville Regional championship game in 2021.
"It's pretty amazing. In the earlier rounds of the draft, my full focus was on those guys and seeing their dreams come true first because I knew their names were going to get called before mine," Wynne said. "So it was really awesome to see those moments."
After that though, Wynne played the waiting game. He was confident he would be drafted, he said, but he wasn't sure when or by whom. He hadn't had much correspondence with the Phillies this season, though the organization had spoken with him earlier in his career.
"For about 48 hours it seemed like I was just sitting by my phone waiting for something to happen, and twiddling my thumbs," Wynne said.
Now, he knows the organization with which he'll take the next step in his career.
"I was ready for it," Wynne said. "I feel like I'm ready to take the next step."
