'I still believe we've got capable guys:' Opportunity awaits Huskers, who must answer the bell offensively

One set of numbers paints a bleak picture.

Another offers hope.

But if the first set doesn't improve for the Nebraska baseball team, the second set doesn't much matter.

The Huskers hit the road for the first time in Big Ten play this season, traveling to Ohio State for a three-game series that begins at 5 p.m. Friday.

For the trip, NU packed an offense that currently ranks at or near the bottom of the conference in most categories.

Of the 13 Big Ten teams, Nebraska ranks 13th in batting average and on-base percentage, and 12th in runs scored, home runs, doubles, RBIs and slugging percentage. The Huskers strike out more than just two other league teams.

It's a conundrum Will Bolt and his coaching staff didn't see coming during an offseason and preseason that saw NU hit for more power in practice than last season's regional squad.

"We haven’t had many guys step up, haven’t really had any guys get hot for an extended period of time, let alone two or three guys at one time," Bolt said after Tuesday's 3-2 loss at Creighton.

"There’s guys that are capable. If you look at even the statistics going back to (last) weekend, you had three or four guys who had really good weekends, then you had some 2-for-13s in there. Just the consistency top to bottom."

Consistency, of the good kind, could go a long way in a Big Ten that appears to be largely wide open after some mostly nondescript play by the league's members.

There are currently just six Big Ten teams over .500 as league play begins in earnest this weekend. Only three squads — Purdue, Maryland and Rutgers — are more than three games above .500. Of those three teams, only Maryland (81st) has a strength of schedule in the top 225 nationally.

So there is opportunity in what, right now, looks like a down year in the conference. But Nebraska (9-14, 1-2 Big Ten) must find a way to produce at the plate.

"I still believe we’ve got capable guys. And guys that are able to get the job done. But some of it is immaturity as a group, some of it is inexperience when it comes to just grasping the concept of move-the-line offense," Bolt said. "Everybody in the lineup is capable of using the entire field. But it’s just a matter of, are we willing to do it, and are we willing to take what the pitcher gives us."

Simply putting the ball in play could be enough against an Ohio State (8-13, 0-1) team that ranks last in the Big Ten in fielding percentage and has one win this season over a power conference opponent. The Buckeyes saw their opening Big Ten series at Purdue last week cut short after a Friday loss because of bad weather.

But saying it and doing it are two vastly different things for NU right now.

"It’s frustrating," said senior Cam Chick. "And that’s kind of been the theme right now — we just can’t get the hits when we need to, score the runs when we need to; just put the ball in play, frankly, one through nine, we’re not getting it done at all."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

