"I realized this is the place I want to be": Former Links standout Cam Wynne is coming home to join Huskers

Prior to A&M, Wynne spent two seasons at Johnson County Community College. He appeared as a reliever in eight games as a sophomore at Johnson County, going 1-1 with 15 strikeouts. His fastball touched 98 miles per hour while at Johnson County, and he ended the season ranked sixth on the 2019 Perfect Game USA top 300 prospect list.

At Lincoln High, Wynne was a two-year starter who set the single-season school records for strikeouts (45) and ERA (1.34) during his senior season, when he was named honorable mention all-state and first-team all-Heartland Athletic Conference.

After the college baseball season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wynne headed back to Lincoln. While home, he realized he didn't want to leave.

"It's difficult being far away, so I'll really enjoy being able to spend more time with the important people in my life," Wynne said. "I've been at home for about two months now (and) I realized this is the place I want to be."

Wynne said he will apply for a waiver for immediate eligibility to be able to play next season. Since the NCAA board of directors voted in late April against allowing one-time transfers in baseball, among other sports, Wynne must still apply for a waiver to gain immediate eligibility.