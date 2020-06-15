"I realized this is the place I want to be": Former Links standout Cam Wynne is coming home to join Huskers

A Lincoln High graduate with a big arm is coming home.
Cam Wynne, who graduated from Lincoln High in 2017 before spending two seasons playing junior college baseball and one abbreviated year with Texas A&M, announced on social media Monday he was transferring back to Lincoln to pitch for the Huskers.
"It feels great. I'm getting the happiest calls from family members," Wynne said. "It means a lot that I'm staying close, and I'm really excited to stay in my hometown and play for the team I grew up watching.
"It couldn't be a better situation for me. I've been overjoyed all day."
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Wynne appeared in two games for Texas A&M in 2020 before the season was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He faced a total of six batters, striking out two without allowing a run.
After Wynne put his name into the transfer portal shortly after the season ended, Nebraska was one of the first teams to reach out.
"I'm coming into it with an open mind, and I'll take playing time in whatever role I can get it; whatever way I can help the team the most," Wynne said.
Prior to A&M, Wynne spent two seasons at Johnson County Community College. He appeared as a reliever in eight games as a sophomore at Johnson County, going 1-1 with 15 strikeouts. His fastball touched 98 miles per hour while at Johnson County, and he ended the season ranked sixth on the 2019 Perfect Game USA top 300 prospect list.
At Lincoln High, Wynne was a two-year starter who set the single-season school records for strikeouts (45) and ERA (1.34) during his senior season, when he was named honorable mention all-state and first-team all-Heartland Athletic Conference.
After the college baseball season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wynne headed back to Lincoln. While home, he realized he didn't want to leave.
I’m coming home! Excited to announce that I’m transferring to the university of Nebraska. I was born a husker and this is a lifelong dream fulfilled. Thanks to @AggieBaseball and my former teammates for a memorable year. Proud to be a part of @Husker_Baseball. #GBR ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/d0Lwb1RN3Z— Cam (@CamWynne5) June 15, 2020
"It's difficult being far away, so I'll really enjoy being able to spend more time with the important people in my life," Wynne said. "I've been at home for about two months now (and) I realized this is the place I want to be."
Wynne said he will apply for a waiver for immediate eligibility to be able to play next season. Since the NCAA board of directors voted in late April against allowing one-time transfers in baseball, among other sports, Wynne must still apply for a waiver to gain immediate eligibility.
No matter the result of the waiver, Wynne will be able to play two seasons for the scarlet and cream after all spring sports athletes were granted the opportunity to regain the year they lost due to COVID-19.
"Nebraska, I think they’re a program that’s headed in the right direction with the addition of Coach Bolt and his whole staff at the beginning of this last season," Wynne said, "and I really thought it would be a great opportunity to play in front of my close family and friends again."
