'I know my way around the place': Longtime Husker fan Bunz relishes chance to play baseball for NU

But Bunz wasn't able to take part in a season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic this season. He underwent Tommy John surgery May 31 of last year, and said Aug. 1 is the target date to be back to full health.

That Nebraska extended an offer after other schools had backed off, Bunz said, was a big gesture.

"This is the spot I wanted to be. Just with the injury, not a lot of schools were giving me a look," Bunz said. "So Nebraska, it means a lot for them to reach out and talk to me now with recovering from arm surgery."

Bunz said he's able to go to rehab once a week, and throws three times a week at home. When he's recovered and whenever NU gets back to playing baseball, he said Nebraska's coaches have told him he'll have the chance to contribute right away and eat up innings.

He'll get the chance to do that on the field he grew up coming to as a kid. His parents have been longtime baseball season ticket holders, and both attended Nebraska as college students.

So in a world that has changed dramatically when it comes to recruiting, there wasn't much new for Bunz to discover about the Nebraska program.