'I feel for him more than anything': Husker pitcher Colby Gomes to miss season after injury setback

That move would have come after a strong summer, when he had a 1.38 ERA in 13 innings while pitching as a reliever in the Texas Collegiate Baseball League. Gomes struck out 14 and walked just two in those 14 innings.

"You feel for a guy," NU starter Cade Povich said. "Especially being right next to him watching him work (with) all this time off, with how he's been rehabbing and all the hard work he's put in."

Among those who might pick up some of Gomes' innings is shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach, who has gotten rave reviews from Bolt for his work on the mound thanks to a fastball that gets into the mid-90s.

Trey Kissack, who had a 1.42 ERA in six relief appearances last season, also figures to be in the mix along with senior Max Schreiber (five relief appearances in 2020) and a host of others as roles get sorted out early in the season.

While Nebraska has yet to announce who will make up its starting rotation, it's expected that last year's closer, Shay Schanaman, will slide into one of those roles.