'I feel for him more than anything': Husker pitcher Colby Gomes to miss season after injury setback

As the Nebraska baseball team prepares to head south to begin its season against Purdue in Texas, the Huskers will do so without one of their most experienced and talented arms.
Nebraska flame-throwing right-hander Colby Gomes will miss the 2021 season after suffering a setback in rehab from an injury he suffered in the fall, NU coach Will Bolt said Tuesday.
Gomes suffered an undisclosed injury in the fall and had spent the ensuing months rehabbing. He was close to getting back on the mound to begin throwing again, Bolt said, before the setback shut him down for the remainder of the season.
"Without going into too many specifics, he just wasn't able to come back from a previous injury in the fall," Bolt said. "Unfortunately he's worked really hard to get back in that spot, and to have that disappointment, I feel for him more than anything."
With a fastball that can reach the low to mid-90s, the Millard West product burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2019 when he led NU with 13 saves and earned NCBWA freshman All-American honors.
Gomes moved into the starting rotation as a sophomore but didn't find the same success, going 0-1 with a 6.89 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
He appeared set for a move back to the bullpen this season after Nebraska bolstered its pitching depth both through recruiting and pandemic-related roster changes that gave all spring sports athletes an extra year of eligibility.
That move would have come after a strong summer, when he had a 1.38 ERA in 13 innings while pitching as a reliever in the Texas Collegiate Baseball League. Gomes struck out 14 and walked just two in those 14 innings.
"You feel for a guy," NU starter Cade Povich said. "Especially being right next to him watching him work (with) all this time off, with how he's been rehabbing and all the hard work he's put in."
Among those who might pick up some of Gomes' innings is shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach, who has gotten rave reviews from Bolt for his work on the mound thanks to a fastball that gets into the mid-90s.
Trey Kissack, who had a 1.42 ERA in six relief appearances last season, also figures to be in the mix along with senior Max Schreiber (five relief appearances in 2020) and a host of others as roles get sorted out early in the season.
While Nebraska has yet to announce who will make up its starting rotation, it's expected that last year's closer, Shay Schanaman, will slide into one of those roles.
"There's not really anybody that can replace (Gomes), but we have guys that are going to be able to step up to that opportunity," Povich said. "And I think we're in a better situation than we might have been last year as far as guys who have come back better, or newcomers that are stepping up, and I think we're in a pretty good spot."