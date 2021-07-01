Huskers' Will Bolt now the second-highest paid coach in the Big Ten after receiving pay raise, contract extension

Will Bolt has been rewarded for piloting the Nebraska baseball team to one of its most successful seasons in recent history.

NU interim athletic director Garrett Klassy announced Thursday night on the Huskers Radio Network that the school and Bolt had agreed to a contract extension and a pay raise that will make Bolt the second-highest paid coach in the Big Ten.

"A lot of times, if you haven't been a head coach before, there's a learning curve. Luckily for Will it wasn't a very long learning curve," Klassy said during his radio appearances. "Just impressive, and it's someone that we need to keep growing that program.

"Obviously we understand the great history of baseball here, and we've got to get him the resources so he can consistently get back to Omaha. That's what this fan base expects, and that's what we want to do for him."

Bolt's contract was extended through 2026.

"It is an exciting time for Husker baseball and I am very appreciative of the support our administration and university leaders have extended to our program," Bolt said in a news release. "My staff and I look forward to continuing to work hard every day to make Nebraska baseball one of the nation’s best programs. We are thrilled to be at a place like Nebraska where we have support at every turn."