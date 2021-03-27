Huskers take off on offense to sweep baseball doubleheader from Minnesota

NU’s 17 runs were its most against a Big Ten foe since beating Purdue 17-0 on April 5, 2019. Seven Huskers drove in runs.

Nebraska 6, Minnesota 4

Nebraska scored five runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for an unlikely 6-4 victory over Minnesota on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader at Haymarket Park.

NU's fourth straight victory improved the Huskers to 9-4.

With two runners on in the bottom of the sixth, Minnesota dropped a foul ball off the bat of Leighton Banjoff that would have been the final out of the inning.

What followed was three consecutive walks, a Minnesota fielding error, another walk and a hit batter as all five Nebraska runs scored without a hit.

Minnesota burned through three pitchers in the inning after starter Jack Liffrig had held NU to one run on three hits through the first five innings. Two of the Huskers' first three hits didn't leave the infield.

After a Cam Chick sacrifice fly gave NU a 1-0 lead after one inning, Minnesota (3-10) scored single runs in the fourth and fifth before tacking on a pair in the top of the sixth to go ahead 4-1.