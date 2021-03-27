Huskers take off on offense to sweep baseball doubleheader from Minnesota

The Nebraska baseball team got a little help from Minnesota in winning the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Gophers.
The Huskers did all the work themselves later in the day to wrap up the series.
NU used a late-game rally to post an unlikely 6-4 win over the Gophers to start the day, then scored 12 runs in the first three innings to blast Minnesota 17-5 in the third game of the four-game set in front of 2,584 fans at Haymarket Park.
Saturday’s second victory was Nebraska’s fifth in a row. At 10-4 the Huskers are off to their best 14-game start since the 2009 team started 10-3-1. In league-only games, the 2019 Nebraska squad also went 10-4 through its first 14 Big Ten contests.
Point is, the Huskers are winning, and finding different ways to do it.
In Saturday’s second game, Luke Roskam blasted a pair of homers, including a first-inning grand slam, as NU turned the scheduled nine-inning affair into a seven-inning, run-rule blowout.
Cam Chick added a mammoth three-run shot in the third inning that cleared the berm in the deepest part of the park, part of an eight-run frame that gave NU a 12-0 lead.
Nebraska pitching held Minnesota (3-11) to two hits until the Gophers loaded the bases and hit a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning.
NU’s 17 runs were its most against a Big Ten foe since beating Purdue 17-0 on April 5, 2019. Seven Huskers drove in runs.
Nebraska 6, Minnesota 4
Nebraska scored five runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for an unlikely 6-4 victory over Minnesota on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader at Haymarket Park.
NU's fourth straight victory improved the Huskers to 9-4.
With two runners on in the bottom of the sixth, Minnesota dropped a foul ball off the bat of Leighton Banjoff that would have been the final out of the inning.
What followed was three consecutive walks, a Minnesota fielding error, another walk and a hit batter as all five Nebraska runs scored without a hit.
Minnesota burned through three pitchers in the inning after starter Jack Liffrig had held NU to one run on three hits through the first five innings. Two of the Huskers' first three hits didn't leave the infield.
After a Cam Chick sacrifice fly gave NU a 1-0 lead after one inning, Minnesota (3-10) scored single runs in the fourth and fifth before tacking on a pair in the top of the sixth to go ahead 4-1.
Max Anderson finished with two of NU's five hits. Starting pitcher Chance Hroch allowed two runs on three hits in 4 2/3 innings, and Spencer Schwellenbach picked up his third save by pitching a scoreless seventh.
Three Minnesota pitchers combined to walk seven and hit one.
Check back for updates and photos to this story
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.