Huskers squander several 'moments' in loss to Islanders, who hold NU to one hit

There was no walk-off hit to win a ballgame this time for the Nebraska baseball team.

Heck, by the seventh-inning stretch on a sun-drenched Saturday afternoon against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, the Huskers were still looking for a hit. A homer. A dribbler. Anything.

Islanders junior right-hander Hayden Thomas took a no-hitter into the seventh and the Husker offense managed just one hit all game in a 4-1 loss at Haymarket Park.

Thomas wasn't necessarily dominant — he walked seven and hit two batters — but he was efficient and kept the Huskers off-balanced with strong command of his fastball. The Huskers, however, squandered several chances to crack the scoreboard, or even break the game open.

"We had probably three moments in the game," NU coach Will Bolt said.

The last, and the most-opportune moment, for the Huskers came in the eighth inning when they loaded the bases with one out against Thomas, who was starting to run out of gas.

After Brice Matthews popped out, Thomas hit Garrett Anglim with a pitch, which plated NU's first run.

That also chased Thomas out of the game after 112 pitches. But freshman reliever Zach Garcia struck out Colby Gomes, and Nebraska's best hope for more late-game magic — NU had three walk-off wins this week — came to a halt.

"Loaded up in the eighth there and it looked like our moment to maybe cash in there like the entire homestand," Bolt said. "There was a crack there and we had a chance to go win this."

The Islanders (11-10) plated single runs in the first and seventh innings, and added a two-spot in the top of the ninth.

Though they were hitless through six innings, the Huskers (8-9), who had a four-game winning streak snapped, put the ball in play all afternoon. Nine outs recorded by Thomas were on the ground and he struck out just one. He entered the game with a 4.29 earned-run average.

"I think we were just a little behind his fastball," said Anglim, who recorded the Huskers' only hit. "We had a lot of opportunities, I thought. We could have had some better team at-bats but it's all about the next one. We'll be back tomorrow."

Anglim broke up Thomas' no-hit bid with a single to right field to open the seventh inning and Cam Chick drew a five-pitch walk two batters later.

But Gabe Swansen lined out to right field and Anglim was out trying to retrieve back to second base on the play.

NU also had two on with one out in the second and fourth innings, but had nothing to show for it.

"Confidence is a day-to-day thing and I think you got to show up every day with the same mentality regardless," Bolt said. "We had seven walks and one punchout, you look at that line and it doesn't really add up to getting one hit.

"There were some barrels in there, but not enough."

Shay Schanaman (1-3) did his part to keep the Huskers in the game. The senior right-hander pitch 6 2/3 innings and struck out five while giving one earned run. His long effort also helped a Husker bullpen that has gotten a lot of work lately, including in NU's 13-12 walk-off win Friday night against the Islanders.

NU and the Islanders will wrap up the series at noon Sunday at Haymarket Park.

