Huskers speed up title chase, blitz Ohio State to win second Big Ten championship

"Nobody was asking, nobody was trying to figure out what was going on (with Michigan-Maryland)," Bolt said of the early innings. "We just showed up and played great.

"I thought it was our best game of the year, quite honestly."

Nebraska, which won its first seven Big Ten series, was swept by Rutgers three weekends ago, which eliminated the Huskers' prospects of hosting an NCAA regional.

It could have gone one of two ways after that, Bolt said. NU could have looked at the remaining schedule, which was going to get tougher, and hit the panic button, or regroup and stay committed to team baseball.

NU responded to win nine of 10 contests to take control of the conference race that had four teams — NU, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland — left battling heading into this week.

Michigan lost two of three games to Maryland to drop out of the title chase. Nebraska's two wins against previously rated Indiana knocked the Hoosiers out of contention.

In a season greatly affected by COVID-19, it all aligned perfectly for the Huskers in Bloomington.