Huskers slug five homers to power way past Arizona State, snap losing skid

The Husker baseball team snapped a seven-game losing streak in an emphatic way on Sunday.

After dropping the past two games to Arizona State on Friday and Saturday, Nebraska hit five home runs en route to an 18-10 win at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

At the head of the offensive charge was freshman Leighton Banjoff, who went 3-for-5, including two home runs, for a six-RBI day.

BASEBALL SUNDAY Nebraska 18, Arizona State 10

Arizona State (8-4) bolted to a quick 5-0 lead after two innings but NU (2-7) stormed back in the top of the third. After two singles, a walk and hit-by-pitch, Banjoff hit a grand slam to left to make it 5-4. Then a single from Spencer Schwellenbach and a sac fly from Cam Chick made it 6-4.

The Huskers never looked back.

After adding two more runs in the fourth, NU exploded for seven runs in the top of the fifth — including solo shots from Banjoff and Joe Acker and a two-run homer from Chick. Banjoff later doubled in Jaxon Hallmark in the same inning to make 15-8.