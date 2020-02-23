Huskers sharp on the mound, but can't take advantage at the plate against Arizona

The Nebraska baseball team got another strong outing from its pitching staff.
The Huskers, however, were unable to make it count on the scoreboard.
Arizona's Blake Paugh hit a tie-breaking home run in the sixth inning and Nebraska could not make up the deficit in a 3-2 loss to the Wildcats on Sunday in San Diego.
Paugh also hit a solo shot in the fourth inning.
Cade Povich, Kyle Perry and Max Schreiber limited Arizona (5-2), which entered the game hitting .310, to six hits. But Nebraska, which has lost five straight since a season-opening win at Baylor, only had three hits.
The third, a home run from Cam Chick to lead off the eighth inning, cut the Wildcat lead to 3-2 and chased off reliever Blake Peyton.
The next batter, Spencer Schwellenbach cranked a ball to deep center field, but Donta Williams made a slam-into-the-wall catch to take away an extra-base hit. The next five Huskers were retired to end the game.
"If we can find a way to pitch and play defense at that level, we're going to have a chance to win a lot more games," NU coach Will Bolt said on his postgame radio show. "The problem was our approach today was, we did hit a lot of balls hard, but as far as controlling the strike zone, it was not good enough.
"When we cover the plate offensively and use the whole field, we're a good offense and the last two days we haven't done a good enough job of that."
Less than 24 hours after getting a bounce-back performance from starter Colby Gomes, Povich (0-2) followed with an efficient 5 2/3-inning effort. He struck out eight and scattered five hits, his only two mistakes coming off the bat of Paugh.
Perry entered in the bottom of the sixth and retired all seven batters he faced, while Schreiber pitched around a one-out single in the ninth.
"They're all independent of each other," Bolt said of his pitchers. "Literally what happened the day before means absolutely nothing. Just show up and do your job on that particular day is all we're asking. It's easier said than done but the teams that are mentally tough and the players that mentally tough just find a way whatever happens in the past, good or bad, just go out and compete your best on that day."
After allowing 12 runs on 10 hits in a 12-11 loss to San Diego on Friday, Nebraska allowed only 11 hits over their final two games in San Diego. The Husker bats, however, only produced a combined eight hits against the Aztecs and Wildcats.
Tyl Roseberry and Leighton Banjoff each had singles Sunday.
The loss dropped the Huskers to 1-5. Nebraska has led in every game this season.
"It's just putting everything together as a team," Bolt said. "We've swung the bats well, we haven't played great defense and we haven't really pitched it well. I thought the last two days we've pitched it pretty well and had a chance to really hold them down."