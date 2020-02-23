Huskers sharp on the mound, but can't take advantage at the plate against Arizona

"When we cover the plate offensively and use the whole field, we're a good offense and the last two days we haven't done a good enough job of that."

Less than 24 hours after getting a bounce-back performance from starter Colby Gomes, Povich (0-2) followed with an efficient 5 2/3-inning effort. He struck out eight and scattered five hits, his only two mistakes coming off the bat of Paugh.

Perry entered in the bottom of the sixth and retired all seven batters he faced, while Schreiber pitched around a one-out single in the ninth.

"They're all independent of each other," Bolt said of his pitchers. "Literally what happened the day before means absolutely nothing. Just show up and do your job on that particular day is all we're asking. It's easier said than done but the teams that are mentally tough and the players that mentally tough just find a way whatever happens in the past, good or bad, just go out and compete your best on that day."

After allowing 12 runs on 10 hits in a 12-11 loss to San Diego on Friday, Nebraska allowed only 11 hits over their final two games in San Diego. The Husker bats, however, only produced a combined eight hits against the Aztecs and Wildcats.

Tyl Roseberry and Leighton Banjoff each had singles Sunday.