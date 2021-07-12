Huskers' Schwellenbach taken by Atlanta in second round of MLB Draft; Povich picked by Twins in third

He added pitching duties for the first time since high school, and emerged as one of the nation’s top closers. He had a Big Ten-leading 10 saves, struck out 34 over 31 2/3 innings and carried a 0.57 earned-run average.

Whether he gets to showcase those pitching skills at the professional level remains to be seen. But Nebraska’s coaches think he has the stuff and the ability to be successful on the mound.

“He (didn’t) even throw bullpens during our season because he's trying to save his arm, so that's all just natural ability,” Bolt said. “But I think his ceiling is he's top three rotation-type in the big leagues. I think he's a starting pitcher.”

Schwellenbach perhaps solidified those starting thoughts with his final pitching appearance as a Husker, holding top-ranked Arkansas to one hit in 4.2 innings of relief at the Fayetteville Regional.

“I think probably that last outing was maybe what some teams needed to see,” Bolt said. “Him turning the lineup over that many times against a really good lineup, the command, the different pitches that he throws, I think he's got a chance to be a top-of-rotation guy in the big leagues.”

Povich taken in third round