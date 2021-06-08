Huskers' Schwellenbach named finalist for Golden Spikes Award

Nebraska two-way standout Spencer Schwellenbach was named one of 25 finalists for the Golden Spikes Award, which goes to the nation's top college baseball player.

Schwellenbach is the first Husker to be named a semifinalist since Scott Schreiber in 2018, and second since Johnny Dorn in 2008. Alex Gordon won the award in 2005.

Schwellenbach was named Big Ten player of the year after aiding the Huskers at shortstop and in the closer role. The junior was NU's No. 3 hitter all season, finishing in the top 10 in the Big Ten in runs, RBIs and walks.

He committed only four errors in 186 chances at shortstop, but made his biggest impact on the mound.

Schwellenbach, in his first season as a college pitcher, led the Big Ten with 10 saves. He struck out 34 and allowed only two runs in 31 2/3 innings of work and finished with a 0.57 earned-run average.

His best pitching performance came in the Fayetteville Regional, where he pitched a season-high 4 2/3 innings against Arkansas, and held one of the nation's top offenses to one hit while striking out four in a 5-3 Husker victory.