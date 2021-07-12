Huskers' Schwellenbach and Povich react after hearing names called in MLB Draft

Coming out of high school in 2018, Spencer Schwellenbach thought there was a chance he could be taken in the fifth round of that year's Major League Baseball Draft.

That would have meant going to directly to the pros and collecting paychecks, getting paid to play the game he loved, and fulfilling a lifelong dream.

Instead, as they often do, circumstances changed. Schwellenbach wasn't picked until the 34th round. And he had all the motivation he needed.

"It's all about betting on myself. And that's kind of what I was doing, what Coach (Darin) Erstad had planted in my mind when I didn't get drafted where I thought I would out of high school," Schwellenbach said. "He helped me, my freshman year, to get to where I wanted to be, along with Coach (Mike) Kirby and Coach (Ted) Silva. They just pushed me to be a really good teammate, a really good player."

That bet paid off when the Nebraska shortstop and pitcher was taken by the Atlanta Braves on Monday in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Schwellenbach was the No. 59 overall pick. There had been whispers that the Braves could potentially take Schwellenbach in the first round, but the club instead picked him with the 23rd selection of the second round. The slot value of the pick is $1.19 million.