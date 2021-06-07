Huskers, Razorbacks both chase history as regional title tilt nears

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Only three times since 1999 has the No. 1 national seed not won its own regional in the NCAA baseball tournament.

Monday night, Nebraska tries to make it four.

The Huskers, less than 24 hours after knocking off No. 1 Arkansas in an exhilarating 5-3 game that dripped with tension until the final pitch, will take on the Razorbacks at 6 p.m. at Baum Stadium, with the winner advancing to a super regional series against North Carolina State.

Both Nebraska and Arkansas are chasing history. The Huskers seek their first super regional appearance since 2005. The Razorbacks look to fulfill a season-long destiny, first as one of the favorites, then the clear favorite to win the national title after winning the SEC's regular-season and tournament championships.

"The message (to the team) is, we're going to keep coming," NU coach Will Bolt said Sunday night. "Just show up again tomorrow. Just like I ask them to do all year."

Bolt has, in his first full season at NU, has a chance to best his mentor and former coach Dave Van Horn, in getting the Huskers to a super regional. Van Horn did it in his third season at Nebraska. Bolt will try to do it in two.