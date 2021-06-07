Huskers, Razorbacks both chase history as regional title tilt nears; Huskers name starting pitcher

Now, the Huskers stand on the edge of history after winning two elimination games Sunday.

"It's the same message as (Saturday) after our game: lose and go home," Nebraska shortstop and pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach said. "So we're fighting for our lives right now, and don't want this season to end. I love this team too much, love the coaches too much for this season to go by."

How the teams go about Monday night's game from a lineup perspective remains to be seen.

Nebraska will start ace Cade Povich after the left-hander threw just 64 pitches in his Friday start against Northeastern.

After the Huskers got through Sunday perfectly from a pitching standpoint, using only five arms over 18 innings, only Schwellenbach, Kyle Perry, and Shay Schanaman will likely not be available.

"We're going to pick up the pieces here after this one and figure out what we have lined up," Bolt said. "Having several guys that didn't throw today at all, with only throwing five guys in a doubleheader, that's pretty rare.

"So we're going to have a lot of fresh arms, a lot of guys that are ready to pitch."

Van Horn was also mum on who might get the ball to start Monday's game. But there is a sizable name waiting if needed.