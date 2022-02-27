Huskers' rally falls short as No. 17 TCU sweeps three-game set

ARLINGTON — Nebraska’s ninth-inning bid to salvage the third game of its nonconference baseball series with No. 17 TCU came up short Sunday as the Huskers fell to the Horned Frogs, 5-3, at Globe Life Field.

The Huskers (1-6) opened the ninth with back-to-back singles from Josh Caron and pinch-hitter Garrett Anglin. Nebraska loaded the bases with two outs on an infield single by Leighton Banjoff, but TCU reliever River Ridings got Griffin Everitt to ground out for the save.

Nebraska got a pair of runs from Brice Matthews as he doubled and scored on Banjoff’s two-out single to tie the game at 1-1 in the second, and belted a solo home run over the leftfield wall in the seventh. The Huskers added a run in the eighth when Cam Chick’s sacrifice fly scored Everitt, who singled to lead off the inning.

Huskers’ starter Dawson McCarville kept things close until the fifth when he allowed three runs on three hits as the Frogs (6-1) took a 5-1 lead.

