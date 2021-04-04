Huskers put the throttle down with seven-run sixth inning to storm back against Illinois

"We just needed to flip our attitude," Bolt said. "We needed to flip our mindset and quit worrying about the things we couldn't control, and just put the throttle down. We just had some enormous two-strike at-bats.

"And Brice Mathews, what can you say?"

Nebraska finished 7-for-15 (.467) in two-out situations and 8-for-17 (.471) with runners on base. NU finished with a season-high 16 hits, including 13 over the final six innings.

Nos. 1-4 in the Husker lineup went 10-for-20 with seven runs scored and eight RBIs.

Illinois plated three runs in the third inning to take a 5-0 lead, which led to an early exit for Schanaman, who gave up five runs on four hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Jaxon Hallmark, who had three hits, got the Huskers on the board in the fourth with a solo shot that just cleared the fence in left field. Chick, two batters later, nearly hit one over the fence in center field, but was able to motor around the bases for an inside-the-park homer to cut the Illini lead to 5-2.

Junior college transfer Koty Frank gave up a solo home run to Jackson Raper in the fifth, but otherwise was very effective in keeping Nebraska in the game. He tossed 3 2/3 innings after coming in relief of Schanaman and struck out three in earning the win.