Huskers' Povich named Big Ten pitcher of the week for third time this season

Nebraska left-hander Cade Povich was named the Big Ten pitcher of the week Tuesday.

It is the third time this season Povich has earned the award, also doing so on March 30 and May 18.

He went on to match his season high with seven innings pitched, allowing four hits and striking out nine in Nebraska's 1-0 win.

The Huskers earned five weekly awards during the 2021 season. Along with Povich’s three honors, Max Anderson was named freshman of the week on May 18 and Cam Chick was named player of the week on March 24.

