Huskers on TV: Baseball to make 7 appearances, softball to be broadcast 5 times

The Nebraska baseball team will make seven national television appearances this spring, including two on the ESPN family of networks.

The Huskers will appear five times on Big Ten Network, starting in late March with their home series against Michigan. The March 25 game will air at 7:30 on BTN, with that Sunday's series finale also being televised.

Nebraska games against Rutgers (April 9), Indiana (April 24) and Iowa (April 29) will also be televised on BTN.

NU's May 13 game at Illinois will be broadcast on ESPNU. The series finale between the Huskers and Illini, set for May 15, will be on ESPN2.

The Husker softball team will have a crack at the spotlight, too. Rhonda Revelle's group will make five TV appearances, including on FS1 against Michigan on March 25.

The softball team's other four televised games will be on BTN: March 27, April 12 (doubleheader) and April 15.

Nebraska baseball TV schedule

March 25: vs. Michigan, 7:30 p.m. (BTN)

March 27: vs. Michigan, 11 a.m. (BTN)

April 9: vs. Rutgers, 3:15 p.m. (BTN)

April 24: at Indiana, 11 a.m. (BTN)

April 29: vs. Iowa, 7 p.m. (BTN)

May 13: at Illinois, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

May 15: at Illinois, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Nebraska softball TV schedule

March 25: at Michigan, 5:30 p.m. (FS1)

March 27: at Michigan, 2 p.m. (BTN)

April 12: vs. Iowa, 4 p.m. (BTN)

April 12: vs. Iowa, 6:30 p.m. (BTN)

April 15: at Minnesota, 5 p.m. (BTN)

