Huskers-Northwestern baseball series on for this weekend as Wildcats move past COVID pause

It's game on for the Nebraska baseball team.
Cornhusker baseball coach Will Bolt said Wednesday morning he is "very" confident that Northwestern will be in Lincoln for this weekend's series at Haymarket Park after the Wildcats paused team activities for two weeks because of COVID-19 issues in their program.
"I think they get on a bus tomorrow (Thursday) morning to come play," Bolt said. "I've talked to their coach this week, Coach (Spencer) Allen, and unless something happens between today and tomorrow, that's the plan.
"They'll be on a bus headed this way, and we'll get going on Friday."
Friday's first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern (12-16) began its pause April 30, just as it was about to host a pod with Michigan and Illinois. The pause came so late that the Wolverines and Illini were already in Evanston, and played four games against each other on Northwestern's field after the announcement.
The Wildcats haven't played since April 26 at Iowa, a 12-9 loss to the Hawkeyes that marked the team's fifth consecutive defeat. Northwestern missed a three-game series at Purdue in addition to the four games in its own pod.
"You can look at it one of two ways — they might be rusty after not having played for a couple weeks, but also at the same time, everybody's pretty fresh, too," Bolt said. "This time of year, at times, the grind of playing, maybe your bat speed's not as good as wit was early in the season or maybe some arms are a little bit more fatigued.
"They're going to be refreshed, ready to rock. They always play us tough. They're going to be ready to play."
Northwestern's ability to get back on the field is important for a Nebraska team in the thick of the Big Ten title race. The Huskers (23-11) trail Indiana by half a game for the conference lead, with Michigan a half-game behind Nebraska.
Indiana plays Michigan this week in a massive series at the Wolverines' home park.
A look back at Nebraska baseball's past five seasons
2020
Coach: Will Bolt
Record: 7-8
2019
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 32-24 (15-9 Big Ten)
How it ended: Making their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in six seasons, the Huskers fell 16-1 to UConn in a Regional elimination game in Oklahoma City.
2018
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 24-28 (8-14 Big Ten)
How it ended: The Huskers concluded the season with an 11-8 win over Illinois. NU didn't earn a postseason bid.
2017
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 35-22-1 (16-7-1 Big Ten)
How it ended: Holy Cross defeated the Huskers 7-4 in an elimination game in the Corvallis Regional in Oregon.
2016
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 37-22 (16-8 Big Ten)
How it ended: Western Carolina defeated Nebraska 4-1 in the Clemson Regional.
