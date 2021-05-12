 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Huskers-Northwestern baseball series on for this weekend as Wildcats move past COVID pause
0 comments
topical

Huskers-Northwestern baseball series on for this weekend as Wildcats move past COVID pause

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 5.1

Spencer Schwellenbach (1) and the Nebraska baseball team will have an opponent this weekend, as Northwestern has ended its COVID pause and is expected to be in Lincoln for a three-game series beginning Friday.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

It's game on for the Nebraska baseball team.

Cornhusker baseball coach Will Bolt said Wednesday morning he is "very" confident that Northwestern will be in Lincoln for this weekend's series at Haymarket Park after the Wildcats paused team activities for two weeks because of COVID-19 issues in their program.

"I think they get on a bus tomorrow (Thursday) morning to come play," Bolt said. "I've talked to their coach this week, Coach (Spencer) Allen, and unless something happens between today and tomorrow, that's the plan.

"They'll be on a bus headed this way, and we'll get going on Friday."

Friday's first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern (12-16) began its pause April 30, just as it was about to host a pod with Michigan and Illinois. The pause came so late that the Wolverines and Illini were already in Evanston, and played four games against each other on Northwestern's field after the announcement.

'Goodness gracious': In a game that had it all, Huskers beat Rutgers in 13 to wrap up wild weekend

The Wildcats haven't played since April 26 at Iowa, a 12-9 loss to the Hawkeyes that marked the team's fifth consecutive defeat. Northwestern missed a three-game series at Purdue in addition to the four games in its own pod.

"You can look at it one of two ways — they might be rusty after not having played for a couple weeks, but also at the same time, everybody's pretty fresh, too," Bolt said. "This time of year, at times, the grind of playing, maybe your bat speed's not as good as wit was early in the season or maybe some arms are a little bit more fatigued.

"They're going to be refreshed, ready to rock. They always play us tough. They're going to be ready to play."

Husker baseball team rediscovers offense to blast Rutgers, split Sunday games

Northwestern's ability to get back on the field is important for a Nebraska team in the thick of the Big Ten title race. The Huskers (23-11) trail Indiana by half a game for the conference lead, with Michigan a half-game behind Nebraska.

Indiana plays Michigan this week in a massive series at the Wolverines' home park.

'That's the team that we've been': Hellstrom's walk-off lifts Husker baseball team over Indiana

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News