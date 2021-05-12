Huskers-Northwestern baseball series on for this weekend as Wildcats move past COVID pause

It's game on for the Nebraska baseball team.

Cornhusker baseball coach Will Bolt said Wednesday morning he is "very" confident that Northwestern will be in Lincoln for this weekend's series at Haymarket Park after the Wildcats paused team activities for two weeks because of COVID-19 issues in their program.

"I think they get on a bus tomorrow (Thursday) morning to come play," Bolt said. "I've talked to their coach this week, Coach (Spencer) Allen, and unless something happens between today and tomorrow, that's the plan.

"They'll be on a bus headed this way, and we'll get going on Friday."

Friday's first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern (12-16) began its pause April 30, just as it was about to host a pod with Michigan and Illinois. The pause came so late that the Wolverines and Illini were already in Evanston, and played four games against each other on Northwestern's field after the announcement.

The Wildcats haven't played since April 26 at Iowa, a 12-9 loss to the Hawkeyes that marked the team's fifth consecutive defeat. Northwestern missed a three-game series at Purdue in addition to the four games in its own pod.