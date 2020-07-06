Huskers move to mobile ticketing for all athletic events starting this fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Whenever the next University of Nebraska athletic event is played, fans will only be able to get in using their smartphones.

The Huskers on Monday announced the release of a mobile app with built-in mobile ticketing that will take effect this fall, meaning paper tickets are now a thing of the past.

Printed tickets will not be mailed out, and fans will not be able to use a print-at-home option.

Fans will access tickets and parking through their mobile device, though those features have not yet been fully released. Once those features are available, fans will be encouraged to save tickets and parking to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay apps. Tickets should be viewable in a fan's account 2-3 weeks before the start of a season in which the fan holds tickets.

As for how many fans will be able to attend events if they begin in the fall, the Huskers said "information on capacity at Nebraska home events will be determined at a later time."

While the app will be the easiest way for fans to manage their tickets and parking, they can also visit huskers.com/myaccount on their mobile browser and log in with their email or their Husker tickets account number and password.