Huskers move to mobile ticketing for all athletic events starting this fall

Whenever the next University of Nebraska athletic event is played, fans will only be able to get in using their smartphones.
The Huskers on Monday announced the release of a mobile app with built-in mobile ticketing that will take effect this fall, meaning paper tickets are now a thing of the past.
Printed tickets will not be mailed out, and fans will not be able to use a print-at-home option.
Fans will access tickets and parking through their mobile device, though those features have not yet been fully released. Once those features are available, fans will be encouraged to save tickets and parking to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay apps. Tickets should be viewable in a fan's account 2-3 weeks before the start of a season in which the fan holds tickets.
As for how many fans will be able to attend events if they begin in the fall, the Huskers said "information on capacity at Nebraska home events will be determined at a later time."
While the app will be the easiest way for fans to manage their tickets and parking, they can also visit huskers.com/myaccount on their mobile browser and log in with their email or their Husker tickets account number and password.
The app is available in both the App Store and Google Play Store. Fans with the current Husker App do not need to search for anything. They will, however, need to download the latest update for the app and it will quickly update to the new version.
One smartphone can be used to scan multiple tickets, and tickets and parking passes can be transferred from one smart phone to another.
New users can search Official Nebraska Huskers in the App Store or Google Play Store, or simply visit huskers.com/mobileapp on their mobile device and the link with automatically direct fans to the proper download location depending on their phone.
Along with mobile tickets, the new app includes many other features to keep you connected to your favorite Husker programs including:
* Accounts that selected mail delivery for their season tickets will receive a $10 credit and accounts that selected UPS delivery will receive a $15 credit. Credits will be applied 2-3 weeks before the season.
* If fans need assistance they can email the NU ticket office at nebraska@huskers.com, connect with Nebraska on twitter @HuskerTickets or text GoMobile to 83200 and an athletics representative will be able to assist with any questions.
Several colleges have transitioned to paperless tickets, or are planning to. Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Purdue, Kansas State, Mississippi, Clemson and Auburn recently announced they are going to digital tickets for all sporting events.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
