Huskers miss early opportunity, offense goes quiet as Michigan takes opening Big Ten series

With the bobblehead doll of one the best hitters in program history watching along, the Nebraska baseball team went quiet on offense Sunday.

The Huskers once again fell behind in the early innings and managed just one run on six hits as Michigan took the opening series of the Big Ten season with a 6-1 victory on Ken Harvey bobblehead day in front of 5,075 fans at Haymarket Park.

Harvey was a career .426 hitter who in 1999 engineered one of the best seasons in school history — a .478 batting average, 23 home runs and 86 RBI in 57 games that led to first team-All America honors.

NU, which came into Sunday's game ranked 252nd nationally in on-base percentage, 236th in batting average, and 234th in scoring, could have used a little bit of that magic.

"I think it's trying to stick to the approach of what we're trying to do," NU third baseman Max Anderson said. "I think sometimes we're trying to get away from what we're all trying to do as a team, and I think getting back to that and focusing on everything that we want to do every single at-bat is going to help us stay consistent."

Outside of Anderson's solo home run in the third inning, Nebraska managed next to nothing against a Wolverines outfit that came in allowing an average of 7.2 runs in five previous Sunday games this season.

The Huskers (9-13, 1-2 Big Ten) mustered only three hits off Michigan starter Jacob Denner, who came in having allowed 14 earned runs and 21 hits over his previous three appearances (14 total innings).

For the second weekend in a row, Nebraska was playing from behind early on. Michigan (13-10, 2-1) scored twice in the second inning to put NU behind after two innings for the sixth consecutive game.

"We're averaging about four and a half, five runs a game, so it's tough to chase runs," Bolt said. "We weren't able to string anything together offensive after a couple days of looking like we were starting to turn a corner.

"Same lineup, same group of guys save one. We've got to find a way to turn a corner and have multiple days in a row of good things happening."

What made the deficit sting even more for NU was that it had a chance to grab the lead right away. Brice Matthews led off the bottom of the first inning with a four-pitch walk, and Nebraska had runners on first and second with one out after Michigan was ruled to have missed the second base bag on a grounder up the middle. What followed was a pair of strikeouts sandwiched around another walk, and the Huskers could never mount a serious threat after that.

"We kind of had our moment there in the first inning," Bolt said. "The tone was set there when we didn't get that job done. We were just late on the fastball, and kind of let (Denner) settle in when it looked like he was getting ready to go sideways there in the first."

In two of the three innings in which Michigan scored, Husker pitchers hit a batter. In the other, Michigan's Matt Frey's solo shot in the third inning gave him a long ball in each of the weekend's three games.

Anderson's solo shot to right field in the bottom of the third was Nebraska's first home run in more than a week, going back to the Friday win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

NU starter Dawson McCarville settled in after a slow start, at one point retiring nine straight batters before departing after allowing three runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. McCarville struck out eight and walked two.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.