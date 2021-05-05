Huskers may soon get shot in arm with Perry's return, and it comes ahead of critical stretch

Kyle Perry has spent most of this spring chasing down foul balls during Nebraska's games, and playing coach when the Huskers scrimmaged during the week.
But those days might soon be coming to an end for the Husker pitcher.
Perry threw to live batters Wednesday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery last summer, moving him one step closer to becoming a factor on NU's pitching staff as the Huskers enter a rigorous final month of the season.
"I think that's been pretty well decided on our end, on his end, that if he's feeling good and healthy, and he's capable from a physical standpoint, he wants to pitch this year and we want him to pitch this year," Nebraska coach Will Bolt said Wednesday.
Perry's addition would come at a good time for Nebraska (20-10), which is coming off being swept at home for the first time since 2009.
A 6-foot, 180-pound left-hander, Perry made seven starts as a freshman in 2019, including seven innings of shutout baseball at Kansas State. The Millard South alum made four appearances in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. In 15 appearances over those two seasons, Perry struck out 40 and walked 20 with a 5.35 ERA.
Before his injury, Perry had struck out 11 in 5 2/3 innings while not allowing an earned run for the Fremont Moo.
Nebraska has a pair of four-game weekends in front of it, including a pod this weekend at Rutgers that will see the Huskers play two games against the Scarlet Knights and two more against Big Ten leader Indiana. There are also home series scheduled against Northwestern and Michigan before May is up.
While it remains to be seen when Perry will make his 2021 debut, that day appears to be sooner rather than later.
One thing Perry is unlikely to do this season is redshirt. Bolt on Wednesday explained NU's process for trying to work through who will hang on to their redshirts in what has been a season of unknowns.
"I think once we started getting into it, we just didn't know what to expect with only playing games on the weekend," Bolt said. "If there would be more injuries because of that, if there would be COVID issues, which obviously that could still happen.
"We just weren't sure what it was going to present. So that's why we needed to make sure every single guy, even the guys we thought would be redshirt candidates, were going to be ready to play if need be."
As the season has gone on and roles have become more defined, a clearer picture has emerged of what NU's redshirt list might look like.
It's a list that includes players who might push for playing time in a normal season, where there would be midweek games for young players to try and prove themselves.
Garrett Anglim, a freshman out of Papillion-La Vista who was one of Bolt's first recruits, falls into that category. He's come on lately in Nebraska's midweek scrimmages, Bolt said, but in an outfield jammed with experienced players, there simply haven't been opportunities for Anglim to get on the field.
"You start to get to a certain point in the season where there's no game action, and you want to protect the redshirt that way if you can," Bolt said.
Northwestern still on pause: Northwestern, which is scheduled to play Nebraska in Lincoln May 14-16, will remain on a COVID-19 pause for a second straight weekend.
The Wildcats (12-16) haven't played since April 26 at Iowa, and have already canceled four games because of their pause. Northwestern was scheduled to play at Purdue this weekend.
If Northwestern does return for its series against Nebraska, the Wildcats will have gone 18 days between games.
