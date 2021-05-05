Huskers may soon get shot in arm with Perry's return, and it comes ahead of critical stretch

Nebraska has a pair of four-game weekends in front of it, including a pod this weekend at Rutgers that will see the Huskers play two games against the Scarlet Knights and two more against Big Ten leader Indiana. There are also home series scheduled against Northwestern and Michigan before May is up.

While it remains to be seen when Perry will make his 2021 debut, that day appears to be sooner rather than later.

One thing Perry is unlikely to do this season is redshirt. Bolt on Wednesday explained NU's process for trying to work through who will hang on to their redshirts in what has been a season of unknowns.

"I think once we started getting into it, we just didn't know what to expect with only playing games on the weekend," Bolt said. "If there would be more injuries because of that, if there would be COVID issues, which obviously that could still happen.

"We just weren't sure what it was going to present. So that's why we needed to make sure every single guy, even the guys we thought would be redshirt candidates, were going to be ready to play if need be."

As the season has gone on and roles have become more defined, a clearer picture has emerged of what NU's redshirt list might look like.