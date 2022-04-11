Huskers looking for anyone to 'pick up the slack' on the mound as surging Creighton visits

For a Nebraska baseball team in need of a life raft, the waves will keep crashing this week.

Mired in a four-game losing streak — the last three to Rutgers at home, including a 19-1 defeat Sunday — the Huskers (12-18) are set for five games this week, beginning Tuesday night with a home game against Creighton.

First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Haymarket Park. The game will be streamed on BTN-plus.

The matchup will be the second and final one of the season between the in-state rivals, the first time since 2014 NU and CU haven't met at least three times in a season.

And Tuesday's game will feature teams heading in decidedly opposite directions.

Creighton (18-8), after an 0-4 start to the season, has won 18 of its last 22 games. The Bluejays pasted Georgetown over the weekend, outscoring the Hoyas 34-8 in a three-game sweep in Omaha. CU has won six of its past seven against Nebraska and beat the Huskers 3-2 on March 29 despite being outhit and committing five errors.

Like Rutgers did to Nebraska on Sunday, Creighton scored 10 runs in the seventh inning of its 14-2 win.

The Bluejays will put that hot offense up against a Nebraska team that is so desperate for pitching help that there could be tryouts for mound spots this week.

"We’re going to have to have some guys step up (on the mound). It’s going to be short rest, and there’s a lot of games in a short amount of time," NU coach Will Bolt said Sunday. "We may have to have some tryouts with some of our position players to see if they can pick up the slack for some of the guys we have out right now."

Thanks to injuries and other circumstances, an area NU coaches thought would be one of the deepest on the team prior to the season has now become stretched thin and is on the way to getting thinner with a four-game series against BYU set to begin Thursday.

