Huskers' Hroch named Big Ten pitcher of the week

Nebraska senior Chance Hroch was named Big Ten pitcher of the week Tuesday following a standout performance against Indiana.

The right-hander was dialed in on a warm evening in Bloomington, Indiana, on Saturday. He pitched his first complete game as a Husker, struck out 10 and allowed one run in NU's 3-1 win against the Hoosiers. The 10 strikeouts matched a career high.

Hroch, a grad transfer from New Mexico State, faced the minimum in an inning five times, including the sixth, seventh and eighth frames.

He's the second Husker pitcher to take the Big Ten's top weekly pitching honor in as many weeks following Cade Povich.

Michigan State's Bailey Peterson and Illinois' Kellen Sarver were named Big Ten co-players of the week, and Maryland infielder Matthew Shaw was tabbed freshman of the week.

Nebraska will host Michigan for three games beginning at noon Friday. All three games will be on BTN.

