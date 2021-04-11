Huskers heat up on offense to take series from Maryland, remain in first place in the Big Ten

The Nebraska baseball team pounded out 14 hits, the final a grand slam by freshman Brice Matthews for the cherry on top, to close out Maryland 14-3 on Sunday afternoon at Haymarket Park.

Nebraska took two of three games from the Terrapins to stay atop the Big Ten standings.

Joe Acker had three hits for NU, which took control with a five-run second inning. A seven-run eighth inning was capped by Matthew's slam.

Shay Schanaman, who bounced back from a short outing at Illinois, picked up the win. He struck out a career-high 11 over six innings.

Reliever Jake Bunz, who struck out four, provided a spark in the seventh and eighth innings as Maryland attempted a rally — a period of the game that saw the ejection of Will Bolt. The Husker coach was tossed after arguing Maryland's third run, which came on a hit batter.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.