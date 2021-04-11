 Skip to main content
Huskers heat up on offense to take series from Maryland, remain in first place in the Big Ten
Huskers heat up on offense to take series from Maryland, remain in first place in the Big Ten

The Nebraska baseball team pounded out 14 hits, the final a grand slam by freshman Brice Matthews for the cherry on top, to close out Maryland 14-3 on Sunday afternoon at Haymarket Park.

Nebraska took two of three games from the Terrapins to stay atop the Big Ten standings.

Joe Acker had three hits for NU, which took control with a five-run second inning. A seven-run eighth inning was capped by Matthew's slam.

Shay Schanaman, who bounced back from a short outing at Illinois, picked up the win. He struck out a career-high 11 over six innings.

Reliever Jake Bunz, who struck out four, provided a spark in the seventh and eighth innings as Maryland attempted a rally — a period of the game that saw the ejection of Will Bolt. The Husker coach was tossed after arguing Maryland's third run, which came on a hit batter.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story

Nebraska baseball logo 2014
Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

