Huskers get a gem from Hroch after scoring nine consecutive runs to stun Ohio State

The Nebraska bats put a charge into the day with one of the biggest comebacks in recent Husker memory. Then Chance Hroch followed with his own electric stuff.
The Husker baseball team scratched its ways closer to a a Big Ten championship with an 11-9 win against Ohio State and a 3-1 triumph against Indiana on Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana.
NU (28-11), which has won seven straight, is now 2½ games up in the Big Ten standings with four games to go, and finished 3-1 against the Hoosiers (24-15) this year.
Chance Hroch, a New Mexico State graduate transfer, had his best game in red. He fired his first complete game as a Husker and tied a career high with 10 strikeouts. The only blemish was a two-out blast to center from Grant Richardson in the bottom of the ninth.
Hroch (5-1) could only smile, and then he induced a groundout to end the game. Mixing sliders, sinkers, curveballs and changeups, the right-hander threw 122 pitches, allowed only three hits and walked only one.
"It literally starts and finishes with Chance Hroch," NU coach Will Bolt said on his postgame radio show. "What an unreal performance. Just in total command."
As impressive as Hroch was, it didn't quite live up to what the Huskers pulled off against Ohio State (19-17) earlier in the day.
NU scored nine consecutive runs to stun the Buckeyes. NU trailed 9-2 after the sixth inning, but scored five runs in the seventh and four in the ninth.
It was the Huskers' largest comeback since overcoming a seven-run deficit against Maryland on May 5, 2018.
Lincoln Southwest graduate Griffin Everitt tied it at 9-9 with a one-out, two-run blast to the left-field bullpen in the top of the ninth. Cramping up, Everitt hobbled around the bases.
Joe Acker immediately followed with a single, and Jaxon Hallmark gave NU its first lead of the day with an RBI triple.
For six innings, it appeared to be Ohio State's day. The Buckeyes scored seven runs over the fifth and sixth innings to take a seven-run lead, and lefty Seth Lonsway was dealing.
He pitched six innings, struck out nine and allowed only two hits.
NU then pounded out nine runs on nine hits against the Buckeye bullpen.
Behind three hits, two walks and two runs scored on wild pitches, the Huskers nickeled and dimed their way to five runs in the seventh.
Cam Chick drew a walk to open the ninth and Everitt followed with his third homer of the year. After Hallmark's go-ahead RBI, Spencer Schwellenbach, who had four hits, followed with an RBI single.
The Schwellenbach pitched a perfect ninth for his second save in as many days.
Emmett Olson (1-0) earned the win. He came in and quieted the Buckeye bats, fanning three over the seventh and eighth innings.
Acker, Hallmark and Schwellenbach combined for nine of NU's 11 hits.
In Game 2, Nebraska took a 2-0 lead against Indiana's McCade Brown on a solo home run by Brice Matthews in the second inning. Matthews added an RBI double in the sixth.
"When you’re facing good pitching, it’s going to be tough to string together two or three hits in a row so you got to get some extra-base hits in there," Bolt said.
Three runs were more than enough for Hroch, who improved to 5-1 and allowed for a Husker bullpen to stay well-rested for Sunday's finale against Ohio State (noon on BTN).
Hroch retired 10 straight before allowing the solo shot in the ninth.
"He kept going out and his stuff was sharp," Bolt said of Hroch. "He was throwing strikes, he was getting ahead. We got to the certain point where it was well, why change it now? He was ready to have an extended outing like that."
A look back at Nebraska baseball's past five seasons
Coach: Will Bolt
Record: 7-8
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 32-24 (15-9 Big Ten)
How it ended: Making their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in six seasons, the Huskers fell 16-1 to UConn in a Regional elimination game in Oklahoma City.
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 24-28 (8-14 Big Ten)
How it ended: The Huskers concluded the season with an 11-8 win over Illinois. NU didn't earn a postseason bid.
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 35-22-1 (16-7-1 Big Ten)
How it ended: Holy Cross defeated the Huskers 7-4 in an elimination game in the Corvallis Regional in Oregon.
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 37-22 (16-8 Big Ten)
How it ended: Western Carolina defeated Nebraska 4-1 in the Clemson Regional.
