Huskers get a gem from Hroch after scoring nine consecutive runs to stun Ohio State

The Schwellenbach pitched a perfect ninth for his second save in as many days.

Emmett Olson (1-0) earned the win. He came in and quieted the Buckeye bats, fanning three over the seventh and eighth innings.

Acker, Hallmark and Schwellenbach combined for nine of NU's 11 hits.

In Game 2, Nebraska took a 2-0 lead against Indiana's McCade Brown on a solo home run by Brice Matthews in the second inning. Matthews added an RBI double in the sixth.

"When you’re facing good pitching, it’s going to be tough to string together two or three hits in a row so you got to get some extra-base hits in there," Bolt said.

Three runs were more than enough for Hroch, who improved to 5-1 and allowed for a Husker bullpen to stay well-rested for Sunday's finale against Ohio State (noon on BTN).

Hroch retired 10 straight before allowing the solo shot in the ninth.

"He kept going out and his stuff was sharp," Bolt said of Hroch. "He was throwing strikes, he was getting ahead. We got to the certain point where it was well, why change it now? He was ready to have an extended outing like that."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.