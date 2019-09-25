The Nebraska baseball team has finalized the remainder of its fall exhibition schedule.
The Huskers will play three Red-White Series games on Oct. 9, 10 and 11 at Haymarket Park. Times have yet to be set.
NU will close the fall season with a 12-inning exhibition game against Kansas at 1 p.m. on Oct. 19.
Admission to the fall baseball games is free.
The Huskers are coming off a 10-8 win against Wichita State on Saturday.
The NCAA Division I Council adopted legislation in 2018 to allows two exhibition games that do not count toward a team's 56-game spring schedule.