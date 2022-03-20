Huskers dominated by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in historic loss that was 'just embarrassing'

Everything got a tan on a sunny Sunday at Haymarket Park, including and especially the hides of the Nebraska baseball team.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi scored in each of the first six innings and had those in attendance digging deep into the Husker record book on the way to a 21-4 win that was historic for all the wrong reasons for the Huskers.

"This was a bad one. Probably one of the most embarrassing ones I've been a part of," said NU senior captain Cam Chick. "Anything that could go wrong went wrong for us. … All of us, top to bottom, we've just got to do a lot better than that.

"That was just embarrassing."

It was the most lopsided home loss for Nebraska in nearly 30 years — a 19-1 defeat against Creighton on April 1, 1992, was an 18-run margin. The 17-run final margin was the worst for NU in any ballpark since a 19-2 loss at Oklahoma State in 2008.

And until scoring twice the ninth inning, NU was on pace for its worst home defeat in almost 66 years: a 27-4 loss to Missouri on May 19, 1956.

It was the first time a Nebraska team surrendered 20 or more runs since May 2008 — a 22-9 loss at Missouri.

It was the first time since Western Carolina in 2017 that a nonconference team won a series from Nebraska at Haymarket Park. And this weekend the Huskers needed a four-run ninth inning on Friday night just to avoid being swept.

Nebraska coach Will Bolt was not as verbose as his captain in trying to make sense of what he saw in a postgame media session that lasted barely more than 90 seconds.

"It's all mindset. That's all it is," Bolt said. "I mean, we were chasing nine runs before the game even started."

The Islanders (12-10) worked over Nebraska and its short-handed pitching staff from the start.

A three-run first inning started with a walk and a hit batter. The Islanders scored once in the second to make it 4-0.

Then the dam broke.

A five-run third inning featured six hits. A&M-Corpus Christi scored two runs each in the fourth and fifth. A six-run sixth saw the Islanders hit back-to-back homers as part of another six-hit inning.

The Islanders finished with five home runs as part of a 23-hit day. Eight Islanders had multiple hits.

Nebraska (8-11), held to one hit Saturday, managed just four on Sunday and didn't get its first until the fourth inning.

It was, in short, the worst day of an already disappointing season for NU.

The Huskers went through seven pitchers, with Dawson McCarville getting the start on short rest at the end of NU's seven games in eight days odyssey. Five of those arms gave up multiple runs. All allowed at least one hit.

And Nebraska's offense did little to help. Just one of NU's four hits went for extra bases. The Huskers' six strikeouts matched their number of walks. Another revamped lineup saw Nebraska's No. 1-4 hitters combine to go 1-for-10. Only Chick, who finished 2-for-3, had more than one hit.

"The good thing about baseball is we've got 35 more games," Chick said. "So one game isn't going to define us. But this one is hard to swallow."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.