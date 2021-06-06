Huskers 'confident' after offensive onslaught sends NU to first regional final since 2007

Senior Joe Acker led the charge, finishing 4-for-5 with a walk. Acker was a double short of the cycle, leading off the game with a triple and kicking off the third inning with a solo home run. Two singles later in the game gave Acker his first career four-hit game to go with four runs scored and a pair of RBIs.

Acker said he wasn't aware he was so close to a cycle until an Arkansas fan sitting behind home plate let him know midway through the game.

"I wasn't even thinking about it to be honest with you, until he said something. And I was like, 'Oh, yeah, shoot, I am just a double away,'" Acker said. "And it probably got the best of me that last at-bat, and I was probably a little too antsy in the box, a little too aggressive."

Cam Chick had an inside-the-park home run in the fourth inning, his second of the inside-the-park variety this season, and most of the Husker hitters took their turn peppering Baum Stadium's outfield wall as NU scored in all but the second and sixth innings. Eleven Husker batters had at least one hit, and six had multi-hit games.

Brice Matthews and Jaxon Hallmark each had solo homers for Nebraska.