Huskers' Chick named Big Ten player of the week after huge weekend at Iowa
Huskers' Chick named Big Ten player of the week after huge weekend at Iowa

Cam Chick's big weekend at Iowa led to the Husker baseball slugger being named Big Ten player of the week.

The first Husker this season to earn the honor, Chick went 4-for-8 with two home runs, two doubles and nine RBIs over the final two games against the Hawkeyes.

He came into the weekend hitting .174 (4-for-23) with one extra-base hit and two RBIs on the season.

Chick hit both homers and six RBIs Saturday in Nebraska's 10-8 win to even the series. His grand slam was part of a seven-run third inning, and he later added a two-run shot in the sixth after Iowa had pulled within 8-7.

On Sunday, Chick had a double and three RBIs in NU's series-clinching 13-8 win.

Wednesday marked the first time Chick has been named Big Ten player of the week. He is the first Husker to earn the award since Joe Acker was tabbed last season.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

