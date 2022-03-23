 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Huskers catcher Everitt named co-Big Ten player of the week

  • Updated
Nebraska vs. New Mexico State, 3.15

Nebraska's Griffin Everitt (right) was named co-Big Ten player of the week on Wednesday.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Nebraska catcher Griffin Everitt was named the co-Big Ten player of the week Wednesday.

The senior hit .450 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, 10 RBI and seven runs in six games against Omaha, New Mexico State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi last week.

He posted a 1.250 slugging percentage and .560 on-base percentage.

A Lincoln Southwest product, Everitt went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double and four RBI against Omaha last Monday, with his double in the bottom of the ninth inning giving NU a 6-5 win in Nebraska's home opener.

On Friday against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Everitt was 3-for-4 with a walk, double, triple and homer while driving in four runs and scoring three times.

Nebraska (8-11) opens Big Ten play Friday when it hosts Michigan at Haymarket Park. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game will be televised on BTN.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

