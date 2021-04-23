Povich's gem, NU's timely hitting leads Huskers past Michigan State for fifth straight win

On his first trip through the Nebraska order, Erla struck out six while retiring the first nine NU batters he faced.

Another hit batter in the fifth opened the door for NU's final two runs.

After Griffin Everitt was plunked with two outs, Acker delivered an RBI double on a 3-2 count. Then, after Jaxon Hallmark legged out an infield single to advance Acker to third, a Michigan State throwing error on a Schwellenbach grounder allowed Acker to score for the final margin.

Meanwhile, Povich and the Huskers kept wiggling out of jams. In the fifth, Povich followed his second pickoff of the game with a strikeout to get out of the frame after Michigan State had runners on first and second with one out.

In the sixth, a pair of NU errors and a walk helped load the bases before Povich induced a double play to again erase the threat.

"That's what you've got to have when you're not playing your best and make a couple errors in an inning," Bolt said. "You want your guy on the mound to make a pitch when he needs to; you want your defense to pick him up, and that's what we did in that spot, getting the double play ball."

The two errors marked just the fifth time all season Nebraska committed two errors in an entire game, much less one inning.