 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Povich's gem, NU's timely hitting leads Huskers past Michigan State for fifth straight win
0 comments
topical

Povich's gem, NU's timely hitting leads Huskers past Michigan State for fifth straight win

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk through what's on deck for the last week of Nebraska's spring football session and what recruits are expected to be in town for the Red-White Spring Game next weekend. After that, a conversation about what NU has to do on the diamond to have a chance at hosting an NCAA regional, Thor's decision not to come back to the men's basketball program and the end of the volleyball season. 

Nebraska took advantage of Michigan State's mistakes, and the Spartans couldn't capitalize on NU's miscues as the Huskers knocked off MSU 4-0 in the series opener between the teams Friday in East Lansing, Michigan.

The victory lifted the Big Ten-leading Huskers to 19-6. NU has won five in a row, seven of its last eight, and 14 of its last 16 games.

"We've got to take every win we can get. It doesn't matter what it looks like at the end of the day," NU coach Will Bolt said after the game on the Huskers Sports Radio Network. "Also recognizing there's things we can do better, but you'd much rather learn those lessons with a win than with a loss."

Cade Povich pitched seven scoreless innings for Nebraska as the Huskers recorded their first shutout since March 13 against Iowa, also a 4-0 win. It was the first road shutout for NU since April 2, 2019, at Kansas State.

Povich allowed just four singles while striking out five, walking four, and picking off two baserunners.

After being unable to touch Michigan State starter Mason Erla through the first three innings, NU got on the board in the fourth when Joe Acker was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame and later scored when Spencer Schwellenbach laced a double into the left-center gap for NU's first hit. Max Anderson added an RBI groundout later in the inning.

On his first trip through the Nebraska order, Erla struck out six while retiring the first nine NU batters he faced.

Another hit batter in the fifth opened the door for NU's final two runs.

After Griffin Everitt was plunked with two outs, Acker delivered an RBI double on a 3-2 count. Then, after Jaxon Hallmark legged out an infield single to advance Acker to third, a Michigan State throwing error on a Schwellenbach grounder allowed Acker to score for the final margin.

Meanwhile, Povich and the Huskers kept wiggling out of jams. In the fifth, Povich followed his second pickoff of the game with a strikeout to get out of the frame after Michigan State had runners on first and second with one out.

In the sixth, a pair of NU errors and a walk helped load the bases before Povich induced a double play to again erase the threat.

"That's what you've got to have when you're not playing your best and make a couple errors in an inning," Bolt said. "You want your guy on the mound to make a pitch when he needs to; you want your defense to pick him up, and that's what we did in that spot, getting the double play ball."

The two errors marked just the fifth time all season Nebraska committed two errors in an entire game, much less one inning.

Jake Bunz pitched a pair of scoreless frames, striking out three, to end the game.

Acker scored twice and doubled for Nebraska, which produced seven hits from seven batters.

"There was a lot of missed execution offensively today — very uncharacteristic of this team," Bolt said. "But we had Schwelly (Schwellenbach) with a big two-strike swing to get us going, and Joe with a two-strike double as well. That was the difference in the game."

Download PDF Box: Nebraska 4, Michigan State 0

Nebraska baseball logo 2014

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Game box

BASEBALL FRIDAY

Nebraska 4, Michigan State 0

SATURDAY

Nebraska at Michigan State

2 p.m. Radio: 1400

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin talks about his group's depth

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News