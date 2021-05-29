Huskers bounce back from Game 1 loss to split regular season-ending doubleheader with Michigan

Kyle Perry and Shay Schanaman gave their coach something to consider in the No. 3 spot of the pitching rotation as the postseason begins. Perry started the game and threw three no-hit innings, and Schanaman followed by throwing four scoreless frames.

The Huskers like Cade Povich in the No. 1 spot and Chance Hroch at No. 2. But the duo of Perry and Schanaman might stick behind those two.

Perry missed the bulk of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery. He has now thrown one inning, two innings and now three — all in May.

"I feel fantastic and I wanted to go out for another (inning)," Perry said. "But right now we have to take it easy. I trusted Shay to come in and get the job done and he absolutely shoved ... it's a great little duo there to start the day."

All told, the Husker pitching staff allowed five runs in 18 innings to one of the best hitting teams in the conference — and three of those tallies came with two outs in the ninth inning of the second game.

Chance Hroch threw six quality innings in the first game. Michigan's first run came without the benefit of a hit, as a leadoff walk came around to bite with help from a passed ball and groundout. Cam Wynne, Tyler Martin and Koty Frank finished out that game by posting zeroes on the board.