Huskers, Bluejays set to meet on baseball diamond Tuesday for first time in nearly three years

Tuesday night will be a long time coming for Will Bolt.

When his Nebraska baseball team takes the field against Creighton at Charles Schwab Field Omaha, it will be the first time the Husker head coach has faced NU's in-state rival since he came back to Lincoln in the summer of 2019.

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

For Nebraska and Creighton, it will mark the first time the teams have met in the regular season since April 23, 2019, a 2-1 Jays win in Omaha.

The pandemic squashed any chance of playing in 2020, and Nebraska's conference-only schedule did the same in 2021.

NU and CU played a fall scrimmage in Lincoln last September, but Bolt missed that after testing positive for COVID-19.

"It's amazing to think this will be the first real, official Creighton-Nebraska game since we've been back in Lincoln," Bolt said Monday night during his appearance on the Huskers Radio Network. "It's just a good rivalry; a healthy rivalry. I have a lot of respect for Coach (Ed) Servais and the job he's done there."

It's a rivalry Creighton has gained the upper hand in over the past few years.

The Bluejays, 11-7 this season and coming off a series win at Wichita State, have won five of the last six meetings against Nebraska, including the final two matchups of the 2019 season before Bolt was hired in June of that year.

CU has won six of the last eight and seven of the last 11 since snapping a seven-game Nebraska winning streak in 2016.

Bolt was the associate head coach at NU from 2012-2014, meaning the last time he was in the dugout for a Nebraska-Creighton game was April 8, 2014, a 4-2 Nebraska win over the Jays in Omaha.

History aside, Nebraska needs some good vibes after losing four of its last five and seeing a potential series win over Michigan slip away over the weekend.

NU will start Bellevue West product Jaxon Jelkin on the mound, while Creighton counters with right-hander Dylan Tebrake.

