Wanting to prove this weekend they were the best in the Big Ten, Huskers roll past OSU to clinch title

Nebraska threw everything it had at Ohio State and Indiana this weekend.
Heck, not even a backpedaling Will Bolt could evade an orange Gatorade bath thrown at him on a sunny afternoon in Bloomington, Indiana.
It seemed very probable, before two games each against the Buckeyes and Hoosiers, that the Husker baseball team would be trying to clinch a Big Ten championship at home against Michigan next weekend.
A championship celebration came a weekend earlier.
Sparked by a five-run first inning, the Huskers blitzed Ohio State 9-0 on Sunday to cap an impressive 4-0 weekend. They can tip their caps to the Maryland Terrapins, who defeated Michigan 7-3 earlier in the day.
Those two results clinched the Huskers (29-11) their second Big Ten championship with three games to play, and first since 2017. This one comes in Will Bolt's second season as coach. It also secures an automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament.
"We came into this weekend wanting to prove that we were the best team in the conference," Bolt said on his postgame radio show. "We didn't necessarily expect it to end and clinch this weekend, but the way it played out, it was perfect. It was a great weekend and our guys competed awfully hard."
Michigan dropped two of three games to Maryland over the weekend. Nebraska's two wins over the weekend against previously rated Indiana knocked the Hoosiers out of contention.
Nebraska was swept by Rutgers three weekends ago, but responded to win nine of 10 to take control of the conference race that had four teams — NU, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland — left battling heading into this week.
"It feels good to check something off of our box that we planned out to do before the year started," said Bolt, who also helped lead NU to a conference title as a player. "We knew the only way that we were able to play in the NCAA regionals was to win the conference, and these guys set out to do that and we showed up every prepared to do that."
Sunday's game did not have the flare for the dramatic like Saturday's when NU rallied to score nine unanswered runs over the final three innings to stun the Buckeyes 11-9.
The Huskers sent 10 batters to the plate in the opening frame, and took an early 5-0 lead on RBI hits from Luke Roskam, Brice Matthews, Griffin Everitt and Mojo Hagge.
By the time NU expanded the lead to 8-0, Maryland had defeated Michigan, and NU had full control of its championship destiny without leaving Bloomington.
Five Husker pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts against the Buckeyes, who managed only five hits. OSU didn't have multiple runners on until the ninth inning.
But Caleb Feekin got Seymour to strike out looking to end the game and the dogpile ensued.
Max Anderson was 3-for-4 and eight Huskers each drove in a run. Kyle Perry, making his second start since coming back from Tommy John surgery, earned the win after pitching a scoreless first and second.
"This is everything we've been working for, early mornings, every single day, coming in, giving it our best effort at practice and just getting the job done whenever it counts," senior Spencer Schwellenbach said on the BTN broadcast.
Nebraska has won 12 conference championships, including eight regular-season crowns.
When the Huskers host Michigan at noon Friday at Haymarket Park, they'll do so as Big Ten champions.
"Now the fun part begins, but we've got three regular-season games left hat we need to finish strong with and then you got the postseason," Bolt said. "It's what you've worked for all year long."
