Huskers baseball starts Bolt era with a bang in 19-9 win over Baylor

They won't all be this easy.

But Will Bolt's debut as Nebraska's baseball coach couldn't have gone much better.

The Huskers scored 11 runs in the top of the first inning before recording their first win of 2020, and went on to roll past Baylor 19-9 in an emphatic beginning to the Bolt era.

After winning the series last season against the Bears in Waco, Texas, Nebraska didn't waste any time getting back at it one year later.

The first five Husker hitters singled before Leighton Banjoff walked in his first collegiate at-bat. Baylor then throw the ball away on a Mojo Hagge bunt, then another walk, and two more errors.

By the time NU first baseman Ty Roseberry recorded the third out of the inning, Nebraska had sent 17 batters to the plate in a 42-minute top of the first.

It was the first time since 2018 that Nebraska scored double-digit runs in an inning. NU scored 13 in the sixth inning of a 22-3 win over Cal Poly in March of 2018.

That was more than enough for NU starter Gareth Stroh. The Gibbon native, who transferred to Nebraska from Purdue last season, went 5.1 innings to earn the win, allowing five runs on eight hits as one of a handful of Huskers to make their debut.

