 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Huskers' Anglim named Big Ten freshman of the week

  • Updated
  • 0
Nebraska vs. New Mexico State, 3.15

Nebraska's Garrett Anglim was named the Big Ten freshman of the week on Tuesday.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

A big weekend at the plate has led to Big Ten honors for Garrett Anglim.

The Nebraska outfielder was named the conference's freshman of the week Tuesday after hitting .500 in the Huskers' three-game series against Michigan.

Anglim had three doubles, seven RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base against the Wolverines. That included a 2-for-4, six-RBI night against Michigan on Friday.

The Papillion-La Vista product was also 2-for-4 on Saturday and went 1-for-2 on Sunday.

Anglim leads NU with a .367 batting average and six doubles, and is also first on the team in slugging percentage and on-base percentage. He is one of just two Huskers hitting better than .300.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Where the Huskers defense is seeking improvement, and other notes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News