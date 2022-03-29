Huskers' Anglim named Big Ten freshman of the week

A big weekend at the plate has led to Big Ten honors for Garrett Anglim.

The Nebraska outfielder was named the conference's freshman of the week Tuesday after hitting .500 in the Huskers' three-game series against Michigan.

Anglim had three doubles, seven RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base against the Wolverines. That included a 2-for-4, six-RBI night against Michigan on Friday.

The Papillion-La Vista product was also 2-for-4 on Saturday and went 1-for-2 on Sunday.

Anglim leads NU with a .367 batting average and six doubles, and is also first on the team in slugging percentage and on-base percentage. He is one of just two Huskers hitting better than .300.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.