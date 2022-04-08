Huskers again lack consistency, ninth-inning rally comes up short against Rutgers

Rutgers starting pitcher Jared Kollar threw 40 pitches in the first inning Friday night and Nebraska loaded the bases. But the Huskers only got one run to show for it.

That was a microcosm of how the night went for the Huskers, who struggled yet again with consistency in a 7-5 loss to the Scarlet Knights at Haymarket Park.

“You get 39 pitches from a starting pitcher in the first inning, you expect to score more than one run,” NU coach Will Bolt said. “We got passive when we got the bases loaded.”

The offense scored just two runs on three hits before a Griffin Everitt three-run double in the ninth inning.

After loading the bases, Kollar retired 16 of the next 18 batters across the next five innings to slam the door.

“That definitely hurt not being able to punch in those runs when we had the chance,” Everitt said. “We had a chance to throw a haymaker right at the beginning of the game and we just weren’t able to get it done.”

Rutgers finished 8-of-17 at the plate with two outs, scoring six runs. Nebraska was just 3-of-13.

“You got to be committed in your approach,” Bolt said. “And that was my message to the team after the game, we were the team last week getting the two-out RBI. We were the team last week splitting the right-center field gap and hitting the grand slam, and that is what they did to us tonight.”

Friday was just another chapter in Nebraska’s issue this season to hit with runners in scoring position. It all starts with trying to find consistency, Bolt said.

“We are just not committed enough top to bottom,” he said. “When I say passive, it’s kind of just starting to keyhole the pitcher.

“(The pitcher) may throw you a fastball over the plate that you can hit. You may not hit it out of the yard, but you can put it in play and put a good swing on it. That just comes down to again, consistency with just being committed to an approach.”

After allowing a leadoff homer in the first inning, Shay Schanaman allowed just one run across the next three. But five runs in the fifth and sixth innings doomed the Nebraska starter.

“I thought he was good,” Everitt said. “He didn’t capitalize very well with two strikes at times. But I mean he commended his ball well, just the execution with two strikes was really what killed him tonight.”

Rutgers' Nick Cimillo, the Big Ten’s leading hitter, homered once and drove in three runs. Ryan Lasko blasted two, one in the first and again in the sixth.

Despite an otherwise poor line, Bolt said the game was decided on one thing for Schanaman and the rest of the group.

“I thought he had good stuff,” Bolt said. “The long ball was the difference in the game. I think he had two hit by pitches and they both came back to haunt him. Little stuff like that added up to a couple crooked numbers.”

With a limited pitching staff due to a multitude of issues, Bolt will turn to Emmett Olson to start the game for the Huskers on Saturday.

“He’s typically been a strike thrower,” he said. “He can work quick with those strikes and get us off to a good start.”

First pitch is scheduled for 3:15 Saturday.

